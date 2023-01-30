ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Barbara Independent

Marlee and Molly

Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gallery Los Olivos Welcomes Award-Winning Artist Annie Hoffman

Gallery Los Olivos presents Seeing Ourselves in Color, a collection of paintings by Central Coast painter Annie Hoffman. Known for her exceptional focus on color, light, and movement, Hoffman has been praised for her particular ability to bring life to her paintings, capturing her subjects in fleeting moments of emotion and providing her viewers with an overwhelming, yet transient, sense of joy. Her work spans multiple genres, from landscape to portraiture and still life — this exhibit will focus on her figurative paintings, which capture people in everyday scenarios, emphasizing her ability to display movement and feeling.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sentinels of the Past

I was only researching the history of a house on East Haley Street for my Great House Detective column in July 2021. But something unexpected happened, and I ended up wandering all over Santa Barbara. The house on Haley has an old sandstone hitching post on the front parkway. The homeowners are especially proud of their post. I wondered how many hitching posts we still had and where they were.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Pictures from Home’: From Santa Barbara to Broadway

Art imitates life, and for Santa Barbara musician Kenny Sultan, the new Broadway play Pictures from Home achieves an authenticity beyond metaphor: The production will actually feature pictures of the Sultan family, pictures taken by Kenny’s brother, Larry Sultan. Pictures from Home, which opened this month at Studio 54, is inspired by Larry Sultan’s pivotal photographic memoir of the same name — and features Tony winner Nathan Lane as the father figure; Olivier award winner Zoë Wanamaker as the Sultan matriarch; and Tony winner Danny Burstein as Larry Sultan himself. “It’s my mom, dad, and brother onstage,” says Kenny Sultan. “It’s surreal. I’m going to need a stiff drink before that one!”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Students Learn Art of Spinning Tales at 2023 Author-Go-Round

The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s 53rd annual Author-Go-Round brought together four professional children’s book authors for a five-day event this week at the Education Office’s auditorium in Santa Barbara to encourage local students to find their own voice through writing and storytelling. Associate Superintendent Ellen Barger...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s The Coral Sea Releases New Album Golden Planet Sky

Written right here in Santa Barbara, The Coral Sea, a music project started by singer-songwriter Rey Villalobos, just released their new album Golden Planet Sky, a mix of indie and folk reminiscent of Beach House and “exactly everything I’ve been doing in the past” says Villalobos. Featuring nine songs produced on Villalobos’s artist-run label, you can really feel each and every song course through you as you listen.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | Exciting Exteriors

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 29, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I scoffed when I received an email this week featuring Spring Cleaning tips, thinking how far away spring...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology

If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Locals-OnlySneak Peek at SBIFF

The star-studded Santa Barbara International Film Festival hits our town February 8-18 and we can’t wait. Here’s the skinny on the opening night film, Miranda’s Victim, a preview of some of the documentaries of special local interest, and a look at the influential career of SBIFF poster artist Patricia Chidlaw. (Hint: She might impact your travel plans.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reel Meets Realism

Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. Known for her masterful ability to capture both urban environments and changes in light, renowned artist Patricia Chidlaw was an inspired choice to create the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival poster, a stunning depiction of the iconic Arlington Theatre. Here SBIFF Executive Director and a Santa Barbara Independent Contributing Writer Roger Durling shares his feature story about the painter — and the woman — behind the poster.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poolside/Beachside Escape, to the Cliff House Inn

Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. The story behind this story starts with the painting. Last fall, the superlative and vibe-capturing painter Patricia Chidlaw had her summertime exhibition at Sullivan Goss Gallery, bearing the self-explanatory title The Pool Show. One of the prize canvases in this set of cool pool portraits was a twilight view of the pool at the unique hotel known as the Cliff House Inn, just south of the Rincon.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Looking to the Localfor Docs to Watch

Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. We’re just starting to scratch the surface of the treasure trove of films to look forward to at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. A few things to mark your calendars for (with many more to come):
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Who Will Pay the Price for UC Workers’ Raises?

Last year’s union-backed strikes across University of California campuses won historic raises for its 48,000 academic workers, but UC campuses are now faced with the challenge of funding the wage increases set within those new labor contracts. Cuts to graduate student admissions are being considered as a potential avenue...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Anti-Semitic Incidents Centered Near UCSB Campus Leave Community Shocked

On Monday, UC Santa Barbara students and staff were shocked to discover anti-Semitic messages scrawled on a chalkboard of an Israeli Politics class on campus. One statement specifically read, “From the river to the sea,” referring to a common phrase symbolizing the total elimination of the State of Israel and Palestinian control from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

