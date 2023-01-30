ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State officials allow developers to build & build on dredged up land, that’s going to sink and corrode. No telling how many condos are on the verge of collapsing due to allowing the proverbial pass the buck, on much needed maintenance as long as there’s political contributions to lawmakers, no matter how many people die.

wlrn.org

South Florida to get $7 million in federal traffic safety grants

Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are receiving over $7 million in federal grants to make streets and intersections safer, under funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program. Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
wlrn.org

Homeless assistance agencies in Miami to receive over $21 million

Amid an increase in homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami-Dade County's Homeless Trust will receive over $21 million in federal funding over three years to find housing for people in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the grant this week outside Miami's Government Center, where...
MIAMI, FL
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wlrn.org

Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion

A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

