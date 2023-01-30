JOHN DAY, PRAIRIE CITY & HINES – (Press Release from The Malheur National Forest) The Malheur National Forest is welcoming new and familiar faces into the Forest’s leadership roles. The Forest congratulates Craig Trulock on his retirement after serving as the Forest Supervisor for the last four years. The agency is working to permanently fill the Forest Supervisor position, and in the interim, has transitioned staff into necessary roles.

