Malheur National Forest announces leadership changes
JOHN DAY, PRAIRIE CITY & HINES – (Press Release from The Malheur National Forest) The Malheur National Forest is welcoming new and familiar faces into the Forest’s leadership roles. The Forest congratulates Craig Trulock on his retirement after serving as the Forest Supervisor for the last four years. The agency is working to permanently fill the Forest Supervisor position, and in the interim, has transitioned staff into necessary roles.
Ontario Receiving $280,00 in Federal Funds to Improve Street Safety
ONTARIO – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate has announced that 1.7 million in federal funds have been secured to improve street safety in Oregon across several counties. The city of Ontario in Vale County will specifically be receiving $280,000 as part of the Federal Transpiration Department’s Safe Streets for All Grant Program.
BLM waives day use fees in observance of Washington’s Birthday
Burns-In honor of George Washington’s birthday and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Feb. 20, 2023. The BLM invites the public to visit the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands to celebrate the life of the first U.S. President George Washington.
Cove FBLA Wins Champion Chapter Award
COVE – (Information from the Cove School District) In a recent social media post, the Cove School District announced that its high school FBLA team won the Champion Chapter Award. The honor is thanks to the chapter’s service work this past fall. Only five FBLA chapters in the state of Oregon earned this reward and Cove represents the only 1A school to do so.
