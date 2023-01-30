The crypto market continued the bullish momentum after the U.S. Federal Reserve slowed the speed hike to 25 bps on Wednesday. Furthermore, the Financial institution of England and the European Central Financial institution each announce a 50 bps price hike at present. Bitcoin value at the moment trades at $23,864, up over 3% within the final 24 hours. In the meantime, Ethereum value soars over 6% within the final 24 hours, with the present value buying and selling at $1,679.

1 DAY AGO