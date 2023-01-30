Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Navy surpasses FY22 retention goals amid recruitment challenges
The Navy surpassed its retention goals for FY22 and is currently ahead on retention goals this fiscal year, amid the well-publicized challenges to recruiting service members across all the services. “The Navy understands we are in a challenging recruiting environment and we are taking every opportunity to allow future Sailors...
Navy Times
Navy replaces troubled part on Ford carrier after test cancelation
WASHINGTON — A key system on aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford forced the cancelation of an at-sea test in August, but the ship successfully completed an overseas mission in the fall after the U.S. Navy installed a new replacement part. A Pentagon test and evaluation office noted in a...
Navy Times
Former astronauts, retired airman & Marine, earn Space Medal of Honor
Two former NASA astronauts and military test pilots were awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor yesterday during an event at the White House. Robert Behnken, a retired Air Force colonel, and Douglas Hurley, a retired Marine colonel, were presented the awards by Vice President Kamala Harris. “Bob and Doug,...
Navy Times
Navy helicopter squadron completes rare training in Albania
Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, assigned to the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, conducted inland training in Albania recently. The rare training experience in Bizë, Albania, provided the helicopter squadron with the opportunity to conduct mountain flying, low-level tactical flying, off-airport landing, and multi-unit coordinated exercises, according to the service.
Navy Times
2 Marines found not guilty of homicide in Green Beret veteran’s death
Four years after the death of a Green Beret veteran following an altercation in Iraq, two Marine Raiders were acquitted Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide. The jury in the trial at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, convicted Gunnery Sgts. Josh Negron and Danny...
Navy Times
Retired Navy captain sentenced in ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
SAN DIEGO — A former Navy captain who was caught up in a massive contracting scandal was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for taking nearly $91,000 in bribes. Retired Capt. David Haas also was ordered to make restitution and to pay a $30,000 fine. Prosecutors...
Navy Times
Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs, watchdog reports
Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the...
Navy Times
2 Marine Raiders, cleared of homicide, get no punishment for drinking
A jury decided on Thursday to give two Marine Raiders no legal punishment for drinking while deployed to Iraq, after a jury cleared them of homicide charges in connection with the death of a Green Beret veteran four years ago. Gunnery Sgts. Josh Negron and Danny Draher also had faced...
Navy Times
Chinese surveillance balloon detected over Montana
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S., the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, but there are no plans to shoot it down. The balloon is floating above commercial air traffic and doesn’t present a threat to anything on the ground currently, Air...
