Lynden man arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden resident was arrested after learning the hard way that pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident is not the wisest move. Court documents say a driver on I-5 called police on January 25th after they witnessed another driver point a gun at them.
High winds could knock out power in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning set to take effect from 10 am to 7 pm today, Friday, February 3rd. Forecasts say that we could see gusts up to 60 mph in western Whatcom County and San Juan County. Winds...
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
Glacial ice sheet that covered Blaine leaves remnants
Although hard to imagine, about 16,000 years ago a glacial ice sheet one-mile thick covered the Blaine and Birch Bay area. This ice was part of an extension of Cordilleran Ice sheet that covered present-day southern Alaska and parts of western Canada. The extension is called the Puget lobe, and at the peak of its advancement it covered all of Puget Sound and extended as far south as the Olympia and Centralia area.
Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington
Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
‘Everything is delicious!’ Poll finds most romantic restaurant for Valentines in Whatcom
Get your Valentine’s reservations for the restaurant that was voted the most romantic in Whatcom County.
Two Whatcom Residents With Diverse Backgrounds Are Opening Doors For Themselves And Their Community
Success means different things to different people, but most can agree that providing a safe and happy home for yourself, your family, and your community are at the top of the list. For Whatcom County residents Kulia and Virginia González, their paths started in two very different places, and have traveled through unusual spaces, but ultimately led them to a happy — and undoubtedly successful — life together.
Local law enforcement agencies speak out about Tyre Nichols killing
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Leaders of local law enforcement agencies are speaking out about the beating from Memphis Police officers that led to Tyre Nichols’ death. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo is not mincing words. “From what I observed on the part of the five officers was nothing less...
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
Update: Here’s when wind, rain return to Whatcom. Power outages are possible
“Temperatures will rebound” to more seasonable levels, according to forecasts.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Feb. 1, 2023
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Davis Gatterman and Savonne Sterk, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Committee holding open house to improve local food system
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A diverse group of local community members have been working on a plan to strengthen our local food system, and you have a chance to comment. The Whatcom County Food System Committee will hold an open house February 13th to discuss and receive citizen feedback on the plan.
High school basketball results Tuesday
Prep basketball final scores Tuesday night…our radio game on KPUG saw the Lynden boys beat Ferndale 69-32. Anthony Canales led the Lions with 17 points. Brant Heppner had 14. Also in boys play Sehome got by Blaine 60-49 and Bellingham lost to Burlington 72-56. On the girls side it...
