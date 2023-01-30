Salma Hayek’s head-turning look at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding: See Pics

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning at the star-studded wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. The iconic actress was spotted dancing the night away and celebrating with all her friends at the reception, wearing a green Giambattista Valli halter dress, adorned with beaded details, and paired with sparkling diamond bracelets.

The Hollywood star shared her incredible outfit with her fans and followers on social media, showing her makeup look, which included a bold red lip. “Just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira,” Salma wrote, adding, “Que viva el amor!! Y que viva la salsa,” with heart emojis.

Nadia shared her appreciation for Salma and revealed that they had a lot of fun at the party following the ceremony. “Thank you dear Salma,” the Paraguayan model wrote, “we had an incredible time!!!” Lily Estefan also commented on Salma’s look, “Bellaaaaaaaaaa I love you,” while Sharon Stone added. “U r so pretty honey.”

The wedding of the year between the model and the talented singer took place at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a spectacular wedding attended by many celebrities and A-List stars, including The Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and even the presidents of some Latin American countries were guests at the wedding.

HOLA! USA shared the exclusive details of the ceremony over the weekend. At around 7:30 pm, the couple declared their love and said their I do’s, fulfilling their engagement promises made in May last year, where Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Marc’s brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses of the ceremony.

RELATED: