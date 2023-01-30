Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner […] The post Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request
Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, but maybe not for long after his trade request. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request
Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans
Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account. “Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote. The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet. “Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status […] The post Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs
Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended. In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine. Per the official release: “Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward […] The post Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised. Via Talkin’ […] The post Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet
There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
Kyrie Irving’s official status for Nets vs. Wizards after trade demand
Kyrie Irving’s latest trade demand won’t affect his availability for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Washington Wizards. That much is clear after the team listed the veteran guard as available to play in the contest. Only Ben Simmons and TJ Warren–who are both dealing with their own injuries–are on the team’s latest injury […] The post Kyrie Irving’s official status for Nets vs. Wizards after trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson’s elite 3PT shortlist crashed by Pacers’ Buddy Hield with latest feat
It’s time top put more respect on Buddy Hield’s name as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA today. The Indiana Pacers guard showed on Friday against the Sacramento Kings that he’s one of the top marksmen in the league, on par with the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious call-out of LeBron James amid Kyrie Irving trade demand
Kyle Kuzma shared a hilarious response to LeBron James’ Kyrie Irving trade request reaction on Friday, via Kuzma’s Twitter account. “Tamper!!!” Kuzma wrote. LeBron initially posted a 2-emoji response which was seemingly in reference to Irving’s Brooklyn Nets trade request. 👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023 Irving has been linked to the Los […] The post Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious call-out of LeBron James amid Kyrie Irving trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ eye-popping 1st tweet after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request
Kyrie Irving has reportedly asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and by the looks of it, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is keeping an eye on his situation. After news of Irving’s trade demand surfaced, James appears to react to the news on social media. He really didn’t say anything, but his […] The post LeBron James’ eye-popping 1st tweet after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Spurs: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey dominate in road win
The Philadelphia 76ers (34-17) started a three-game road trip against a banged-up San Antonio Spurs (14-39). Against a tanking team missing three starters due to injury, the Sixers started off slow but eventually took care of business and won by a score of 137-125, marking their first eight-game road winning streak since the 2000-01 season. […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Spurs: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey dominate in road win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
