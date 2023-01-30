ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
BRODNAX, VA
Lady Phoenix Upend Bassett, 49-37

Just like the boys, the Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team earned some momentum heading into the final week of the regular season by topping Bassett HS 49-37 on Friday night. The road win improved the Lady Phoenix to 4-13 overall and 3-7 in the district. Mecklenburg...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

