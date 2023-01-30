ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Rain moves in Thursday evening

Clouds have been hanging around all week, keeping temps mild in Middle Georgia, but we will add some rain to that forecast tomorrow. A stationary boundary is parked over Middle Georgia tonight and will be a focal point for the incoming rain shield. We start Thursday mostly cloudy, with a...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

First Alert Forecast: Rain returning overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds continue to build into the area tonight as temperatures gradually slip into the 40s. A few sprinkles are occurring near the Georgia/Tennessee border, but more rain will trickle in as we head into the overnight hours. We have a First Alert for on...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Rain moves out Friday, cold air moves in

Most of Middle Georgia is stuck in the clouds and rain this evening as an area of low pressure gets closer. Overnight we will see heavy rain in some spots, with most of the area seeing up to 1/2″ of rain. By Friday afternoon however, rain will push east...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia

Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Plant Vogtle is almost complete — time to celebrate?

By Guest Columnist PATTY DURAND, president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions and a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 2. As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia, and the only nuclear plant under construction in the country. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? And is it time to thank the Georgia Public Service Commission for its approval and oversight?
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy