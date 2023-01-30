Santa Barbara-born burger chain, The Habit Burger Grill has been going strong since 1969 and now has more than 350 restaurants and counting. What's their secret? It's all in the char, with burgers cooked over an open flame at 600 degrees. If it's been a while since you've visited, I'm going to get you up to speed with everything you should be eating at The Habit Burger Grill - including a limited-time offering that you don't want to miss. This list is in order, beginning with my favorite items.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO