Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!
Santa Barbara-born burger chain, The Habit Burger Grill has been going strong since 1969 and now has more than 350 restaurants and counting. What's their secret? It's all in the char, with burgers cooked over an open flame at 600 degrees. If it's been a while since you've visited, I'm going to get you up to speed with everything you should be eating at The Habit Burger Grill - including a limited-time offering that you don't want to miss. This list is in order, beginning with my favorite items.
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
Narcity
7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant
Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.
Narcity
Nestlé Plans To Stop Selling Delissio Pizzas In Canada & Canadians Are Not OK
It's a sad day for fans of Nestlé Canada's popular Delissio pizzas. On Wednesday, February 1, Nestlé Canada announced its plan to "wind down and exit" the frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. And yes, this covers some pretty well-known and loved...
Narcity
Tim Hortons Class Action Lawsuit Is Now Settled & You Can Get Free Hot Beverages & Baked Goods
The Tim Hortons class action lawsuit in Canada has now been settled and some people are being offered free hot beverages and baked goods. This official resolution comes after Tim Hortons proposed a settlement back in 2022 for class action lawsuits filed in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec related to location data collected on its app.
