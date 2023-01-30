People diagnosed with cancer are less likely to develop dementia. Scientists probe the strange relationship between these diseases seeking clues for dementia prevention. Dementia is increasingly prevalent, but there are ways to reduce your risk. For example, eating a Mediterranean-style diet and getting regular exercise are shown to lower a person’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia. These healthy lifestyle choices influence the brain’s metabolism and promote cardiovascular health. It isn’t so terribly surprising that they would be good for brain health. Meanwhile, researchers are looking at other, less healthy factors that also appear to decrease dementia risk. One unexpected one: developing cancer.

4 DAYS AGO