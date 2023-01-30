Read full article on original website
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Healthline
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses
Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
Medical News Today
6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
healthcareguys.com
Is Alzheimer’s Genetic? – Everything that you need to know
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative brain disorder that causes severe memory loss and other cognitive difficulties. There are no known causes or cures for Alzheimer’s disease. But scientists do know that there is a connection between genetics and alzheimer’s. So do other factors like diet, exercise and sleep patterns, air pollution, mental depression, or loneliness.
Futurity
Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression
A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
Brain cells gone haywire during sleep may lead to chronic pain, mouse study suggests
A mouse study hints at why chronic pain and poor sleep are linked.
As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Rewiring the Parkinson’s Brain: Working Around Midbrain Damage
I visualize my Parkinson’s disease as a form of brain injury — specifically to small portions of the midbrain. I imagine the total volume of damaged area to be about the size of a golf ball. This means I have the rest of my brain to use for developing workarounds.
beingpatient.com
Cancer Appears to Reduce Dementia Risk – Here’s Why
People diagnosed with cancer are less likely to develop dementia. Scientists probe the strange relationship between these diseases seeking clues for dementia prevention. Dementia is increasingly prevalent, but there are ways to reduce your risk. For example, eating a Mediterranean-style diet and getting regular exercise are shown to lower a person’s chances of developing Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia. These healthy lifestyle choices influence the brain’s metabolism and promote cardiovascular health. It isn’t so terribly surprising that they would be good for brain health. Meanwhile, researchers are looking at other, less healthy factors that also appear to decrease dementia risk. One unexpected one: developing cancer.
Medical News Today
Dementia: More walking, higher intensity activity may help protect brain health
The absence of effective treatments for dementia underscores the importance of strategies, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle, to attenuate the risk factors for dementia. Studies have shown that higher physical activity levels and lower sedentary behaviors could reduce the risk of dementia. However, such studies have generally relied on self-reports...
Whites who use sleeping pills have higher risk of developing dementia, study shows
A new study finds that sleeping pills raise the risk of dementia in white people. However, the type and dosage of medication may be variables in explaining the increased risk. It builds on prior research that reveals that persons of color are more likely than white people to get Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, and that they have different risk factors and disease symptoms.
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm. Researchers found that older white adults who said they “often” or “almost always” took sleep aids had a 79%...
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
Science Focus
The new science of dementia: Everything you need to know, from causes to risk factors
It's not an inevitable part of ageing. Terry Pratchett, the author of the Discworld novels, described his dementia as an “embuggerance”. “I’ve given up my driving licence because I didn’t feel confident driving,” he told the BBC in 2008, soon after he was diagnosed. “And if I’ve got something inside out, it’s a little bit puzzling getting it the right way around again.”
