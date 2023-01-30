Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized
Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates
MOBILE, Ala. — It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be. Bowers is everything a coach could want with his intense work ethic, consistency, leadership and standing as an academic All-American.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: What's In Store at the Mall?
Big changes could be coming to the Georgia Square Mall. WUGA's Martin Matheny brings up to date. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
$200K, two $50K Powerball winning tickets sold at Georgia Publix, on mobile app
As for the Powerball jackpot – it jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing.
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety
The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
wuga.org
Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents
A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
Gainesville man on the run after shooting 2 at shopping center, cops say
A man has been charged in a double shooting at a Gainesville shopping center Monday evening, police said....
DeanLand
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0