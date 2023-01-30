ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized

Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: What's In Store at the Mall?

Big changes could be coming to the Georgia Square Mall. WUGA's Martin Matheny brings up to date. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call

A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety

The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
wuga.org

Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents

A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
