ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County awarded $20k in emergency food and shelter funds

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fPd7_0kWOnVDT00
Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Richmond County has been chosen to receive $20,696 for Phase 40 supplementing the county’s emergency food and shelter programs.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Richmond County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds and any additional funds made available under the phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board of directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Richmond County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds previously to Our Daily Bread, Helping Hands of Hamlet–BackPack Pals; Samaritan Colony, The Salvation Army, and Sandhills Ag innovation Center.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds should contact Michelle Parrish at 910-997-2173 for an application or email at michelleparrish@bellsouth.net.

The deadline for completed applications is Friday, Feb. 10, by 10 a.m. No late applications are accepted.

Comments / 0

Related
richmondobserver

7 Richmond County students nominated for Governor’s School of N.C.

The Richmond County School System is proud to recognize the following students as state nominees for the Governor’s School of North Carolina:. The Governor’s School of North Carolina is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in the nation. Selected students will enjoy four weeks of concentrated study in a specific academic discipline or performing/visual arts area on two college campuses: Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Equine infectious anemia found in 19 horses in 9 counties

RALEIGH — A total of 19 horses in nine counties have tested positive for equine infectious anemia. At this time, 17 horses have been euthanized to help prevent further spread. The counties include Duplin, Forsyth, Henderson, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Sampson, Surry, Yadkin and Wake. The majority of EIA positive cases have been associated with unsanctioned horse racing.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Pinehurst Medical Clinic recognized as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer for 2nd year by Gallagher

PINEHURST — Pinehurst Medical Clinic participated in Gallagher’s 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey and, for the second consecutive year, was identified as an organization that excelled in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. Out of over 4,000 applicants, PMC is one of 493 organizations that achieved this recognition.
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy