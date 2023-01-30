Richmond County awarded $20k in emergency food and shelter funds

Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Richmond County has been chosen to receive $20,696 for Phase 40 supplementing the county’s emergency food and shelter programs.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Richmond County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds and any additional funds made available under the phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board of directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Richmond County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds previously to Our Daily Bread, Helping Hands of Hamlet–BackPack Pals; Samaritan Colony, The Salvation Army, and Sandhills Ag innovation Center.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds should contact Michelle Parrish at 910-997-2173 for an application or email at michelleparrish@bellsouth.net.

The deadline for completed applications is Friday, Feb. 10, by 10 a.m. No late applications are accepted.