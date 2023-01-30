Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox44news.com
Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
fox44news.com
Power restored at Marlin water plant
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Marlin released an update on Friday morning saying electricity at the Marlin water plant has been restored. The City says the towers continue to have water reserves, but will need time to refill. Some homes remain without power, but Oncor crews are continuing efforts to restore power to everyone.
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence hosting ‘Go Red for Women’ events
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Go Red For Women is a national movement to help educate women about cardiovascular disease – which is their number one killer, according to Ascension Providence. The goal is to end heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular diseases in the United States...
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence emergency room busy amidst freezing weather
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — While most of us are safe and away from the freezing temperatures, emergency rooms remain busy helping those who have had weather-related accidents. EMS services have received multiple calls from people slipping on ice and crashing their cars. We spoke with Ascension Providence Wednesday...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area
You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can see all the power outages in the Austin area on Austin Energy's power outage map.
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
fox44news.com
Fuzzy Friends working to keep animals warm
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Fuzzy Friends Rescue is doing everything they can to keep animals warm in the cold winter conditions. The shelter is keeping their employees and animals safe with shorter hours – from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Keeping the animals out of the elements is the goal.
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
kut.org
Winter storm prompts Austin-area school cancellations; city to open cold weather shelters
The Austin area is under a winter storm warning until Wednesday at noon. The National Weather Service says some areas could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation over the next couple days. Driving conditions could be hazardous, especially in the overnight and early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. NWS is discouraging travel over the Hill Country and Austin metro area Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
fox44news.com
Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If anyone around Central Texas needs to make a run to H-E-B, here’s something to know before you get out into the cold. H-E-B sent out a release on Tuesday saying that many of their stores across the Lone Star State have modified weather-related store hours.
PHOTOS: Iced trees snap, transformers blow in Central Texas
Central Texas will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning due to a significant ice threat.
Comments / 0