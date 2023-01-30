Read full article on original website
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist

Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can't seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can't accurately make a hand.
Science Focus
Instant Genius Podcast: Light pollution, with Dr Greg Brown
Instant Genius Podcast: Light pollution, with Dr Greg Brown

The night sky is increasing in brightness by a staggering amount. What measures do we need to take to get back our view of the stars?. Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form.
Science Focus
ChatGPT announce Pro version with monthly fee
ChatGPT announce Pro version with monthly fee

OpenAI is looking to monetise the incredibly popular AI tool with $20 subscription fee. Online chabot ChatGPT has quickly become one of the biggest inventions in artificial intelligence, and while it has managed to keep the internet entertained for free so far, that could all be about to change.
Science Focus
Genius cockatoos use toolsets to complete tasks like little feathery handypeople
Genius cockatoos use toolsets to complete tasks like little feathery handypeople

It's as yet unclear how many sugars they take in their tea. Goffin's cockatoos can carry around multiple tools to allow them to complete complex tasks, researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna have found. The behaviour has previously only been observed in chimpanzees.
