MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago. Jade Lee Sackett was last seen on Jan. 25, according to troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post. Investigators believe she may be in the Saginaw or Lansing areas.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO