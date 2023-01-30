Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Related
abc12.com
Carriage Town Bakery celebrates grand opening of Blueline Donuts
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Carriage Town Bakery held a grand opening ceremony for Blueline Donuts on Thursday. The bakery's purpose is to help people who are homeless find a fresh start. Blueline Donuts first opened its doors in November. On the first day open, they sent more than 52...
abc12.com
Police looking for missing 17-year-old who may be in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago. Jade Lee Sackett was last seen on Jan. 25, according to troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post. Investigators believe she may be in the Saginaw or Lansing areas.
abc12.com
Plans on hold for new Chipotle in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Chipotle fans will have to wait longer for a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc. The city posted on Facebook that developers backed away from the project at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue due to a problem with a city-owned alley running through the vacant lot.
abc12.com
First fire-damaged business re-opens in Holly
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - After months of work, "Creative Fashions" welcomed customers once again Friday night. "We're very blessed and very fortunate to be back now," said Jerome Rasko, owner of Creative Fashions. June's massive fire singed his wall and blew in the windows. And his building took heavy smoke...
abc12.com
Gladwin County woman buying new house with $1 million lottery prize
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin County woman is looking forward to upgrading her living situation after winning a $1 million jackpot from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 57-year-old won the top prize in the Black & Gold scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at Border's Corner Store...
abc12.com
Bay City man died after he crashed into a ditch
32-year-old was driving on 2 Mile Road around 9:30 p.m. when he went off of road. Cause of accident is believed to be high speeds. 32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City. Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road...
abc12.com
Bullock Creek's Nathan Rivard signs with Northwood
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Bullock Creek offensive and defensive lineman Nathan Rivard signed with Northwood University on Friday. Rivard tells ABC12 that he's excited to stay close to home in Midland so his family and friends can see him play.
abc12.com
Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement
Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
abc12.com
Genesee County Land Bank hosts forum for demolition contractors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank held an informational meeting for contractors interested in working for part of more than $40 million worth of demolition contracts. The land bank has secured over $40 million to address blight in Genesee County. As part of its blight elimination program,...
abc12.com
Midland police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving charge
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland police officer took a plea deal after he was accused of causing a crash while driving drunk. In October 2022, Police Officer Jason Gatrell crashed his personal vehicle into a wooded area of Midland County. He has been on administrative leave since the incident.
abc12.com
43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
abc12.com
Saginaw’s state of the city address to take place early Thursday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Saginaw's State of the City address will take place early Thursday morning. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore will deliver her first face-to face State of the City address, including updates on the city's accomplishments of 2022 and plans for 2023. The topics of discussion are expected...
abc12.com
Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant. Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested...
abc12.com
Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning
May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
abc12.com
Flushing Hallmark going out of business this spring
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - It's easy to think the holiday season would provide more profit for Flushing's local Hallmark gift shop, but it did quite the opposite for business owner Kyle Raup. Due to the increase in online shopping, fewer customers have been stepping into the local shop. The decline...
abc12.com
Flint woman wins $300,000 prize from Michigan Lottery
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman's $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize nearly caused a medical emergency. Renae Shelby bought an Emerald Green Wild Time instant ticket at Khouri's Market on Davison Road. The 56-year-old scratched it off in her car, realized she won big and called her son to share the good news.
abc12.com
Heritage's Carrington Pryor signs with SVSU
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Heritage defensive back Carrington Pryor signed with Saginaw Valley State on Friday. ABC12 spoke with Pryor about what made SVSU the right fit for him.
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Holly at Linden
LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden held a special N.A.M.E (Not About Me) game night before the boys varsity game. The Eagles boys and girls varsity basketball teams sponsored 22 patients from Hurley hospital who are currently battling cancer. They also sold t-shirt to raise money for the families. During the...
abc12.com
Flint art collection to be showcased at the Flint Public Library
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Kicking off Black History Month, the Flint Public Library hosts an African-American Art Legacy and Literacy Class. The class is also showcasing fine artwork from a Mid-Michigan art collection. Proud to be from the city of Flint Anthony and Davida Artis have collected African-American art since...
Comments / 0