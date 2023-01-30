The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services has been conducting regular, unannounced inspections of price scanners at different retailers. During the inspections, prices on the shelves are compared with those at the register. If there is an error rate over 2 percent resulting in overcharges, store management is notified, and a follow-up inspection is scheduled. Retailers who fail these inspections can be fined and must be re-inspected every 60 days until their error rate is below 2 percent.

