Lateshia Tyson
4d ago

happened to me family dollars on memorial drive, bought 10 packs of peel and stick tile for $1 each. I later looked at my reciept was charged $3 for each piece so I paid 30.00 instead of 10. I swiped my card and was in a hurry so I didn't notice right away happens alot at Greenville NC locations

