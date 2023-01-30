Read full article on original website
Lateshia Tyson
4d ago
happened to me family dollars on memorial drive, bought 10 packs of peel and stick tile for $1 each. I later looked at my reciept was charged $3 for each piece so I paid 30.00 instead of 10. I swiped my card and was in a hurry so I didn't notice right away happens alot at Greenville NC locations
Reply
2
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock
N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
Big Retailers Under Fire: Dollar General, Walmart, and Family Dollar Caught Overcharging Customers
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services has been conducting regular, unannounced inspections of price scanners at different retailers. During the inspections, prices on the shelves are compared with those at the register. If there is an error rate over 2 percent resulting in overcharges, store management is notified, and a follow-up inspection is scheduled. Retailers who fail these inspections can be fined and must be re-inspected every 60 days until their error rate is below 2 percent.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $30,000 Tax Rebates Issued By Duke Energy Company In North Carolina
Up to $30,000 in tax rebates have been issued by the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina from 2017 to 2022. Unfortunately, 2,900 of the recipients may not receive the tax rebates anymore. From 2017 to 2022, the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina rewarded its customers for installing solar...
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
National bike gang leader in North Carolina will spend rest of life in prison: Prosecutor
Christopher Baker was a big supplier of methamphetamine in the Raleigh area, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
publicradioeast.org
Natural gas rates for customers coming down in North Carolina
Piedmont Natural Gas is cutting rates in North and South Carolina thanks to the falling cost of natural gas. The company, owned by Duke Energy, says the average customer will save about $14 a month in North Carolina and $10 a month in South Carolina. Savings will be higher during...
Chinese spy balloon headed for NC skies this weekend
A forecast map from shows the balloon heading over southern Indiana, Kentucky, and a corner of Tennessee before arriving over North Carolina airspace.
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
islandfreepress.org
N.C. reaches settlement on rental property insurance rate increase
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced a settlement has been reached with insurance companies that will allow rates to increase an average statewide of 9.9 percent for rental properties starting in June. Last August, the North Carolina Rate Bureau requested a statewide average 42.6 percent rate hike for dwelling...
North Carolina Rate Bureau wants 28% increase in auto insurance
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting a 28.4% increase for auto policies.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
State fisheries division, Maritime Museum partner on fisheries history presentations
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Rehabilitated sea turtles released
FORT MACON — The North Carolina Aquariums recently released 107 rehabilitated cold-stunned sea turtles due to stranding events in December and January. The turtles were transported to U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon for release Jan. 31 thanks to the help of volunteers from Network for Endangered Sea Turtle (NEST) and Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (KBSTRRC), along with biologists from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
newsfromthestates.com
Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC
More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
Comments / 9