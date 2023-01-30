Read full article on original website
What is WAYWO? Raven Josiah’s Path to Transforming Networking in the Digital Age
Studies show that the odds are stacked against entrepreneurial efforts. With nearly 90% of businesses projected to fail during the first few years of operations, the entrepreneurial journey is less glamorous than it seems. Raven Josiah set out to change this statistic by founding WAYWO, a company which brings diverse perspectives together to solve pain points in businesses.
How Business Owners Can Unlock Up To $26,000 per Employee Thanks To Revolutionary New Program
Listen up entrepreneurs, the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is a game-changer for businesses that managed to keep their employees during the Covid-19 crisis. This program, brought to you by the CARES Act, is a no-brainer – a refundable tax credit that can be claimed as a GRANT, not a loan. That’s right, you can get paid just for retaining your employees!
