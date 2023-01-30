Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Expert shares tips on boosting metabolism, supporting nutrition
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jarrow Formulas consultant, Dr. Nicole Avena, is sharing insights on how to boost metabolism after the holiday season along with tips on how to support daily nutrition with supplements. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Jarrow Formulas, watch the video above to learn more.
Designer shares home renovation tips to bring tranquility
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Designer Sabrina Soto is sharing the latest in home innovation and design with wellness in mind. Watch the video above to learn tips big and small to bring tranquility to your home.
Portland-area Safeway, Albertsons host food drive for local charity
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You might have a special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with but it’s really about loving everyone that we possibly can. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Sunshine Division partnered with Safeway and Albertsons to make showing your love a little easier. From now until...
Ride along in the latest electric vehicles from Ford, Kia
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the return of the Portland International Auto Show, Everyday Northwest’s Ashley Howard had the chance to test drive the latest electric vehicles. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Beaverton Kia, watch the video below to learn more about the all-electric Kia EV6.
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrates 20-year anniversary in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver, Washington is celebrating its 20th anniversary with some special offers on Wednesday, February 1. Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta visited the restaurant to learn more. The Vancouver location also shared the secret behind scooping spumoni. Watch the videos above...
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Portland International Auto Show 2023 showcases electric models
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland International Auto Show is in full swing at the Oregon Convention Center – featuring award-winning vehicles and interactive exhibits through Sunday, Feb. 5. Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta talked to Portland International Auto Show Executive Director, Greg Remensperger, to learn more. Everyday...
Pickleball is coming back to Lake Oswego, but it won’t be free
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Lake Oswego business owner is planning to help fill the void that was created when city councilors voted to close down the city’s only pickleball courts indefinitely. Kent Drangsholt co-owns At The Garages Live Music Venue Eatery & Taphouse on Southwest McEwan Road...
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six months after the murder of a Portland man, the suspect is now in custody more than 1,000 miles away. “He wasn’t perfect, I don’t know anybody that is, but he didn’t deserve that,” said Shalonda Follstad-Martin, the wife of Aaron Follstad-Martin. “I’m just thankful that she was arrested because I don’t feel like it’s ok for her to be around here kicking it.”
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
