Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle's development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed to...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 3: Shop, boats and vehicles burned in Yakima fire, Toppenish superintendent put on leave and a mild weekend on the way
A fire in Yakima destroyed a shop, boats, jet skis, and vehicles, causing an estimated $450,000 in damages. The Toppenish school board has placed the former superintendent on leave and warmer temperatures near fifty degrees should be here throughout the weekend.
nbcrightnow.com
Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
nbcrightnow.com
$10k in grants available for new Grandview businesses
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The City of Grandview is offering five grants of up to $10,000 to qualified new business owners as an effort to improve the local economy and help budding entrepreneurs. “Grandview is a family-friendly, growth-oriented community, and we are looking for ways to help new business owners settle into...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi collision closes I-90 near Ellensburg
INTERSTATE 90 — A semi collision has closed I-90 headed east near Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure occurred at milepost 101, five miles west of Ellensburg. There is no current estimated reopening time.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 2: Landfill location to close some Yakima trails, Senators urge removal of TikTok from app stores and southern ice storm rages on
80 acres, including some recreational trails are closing in Yakima due to safety concerns of a nearby landfill. In Washington Senators are calling for TikTok to be banned from app stores because of the possibility of Chinese interference. The ice storm across the south continues with 8 deaths being reported from the frigid conditions.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakama man gets 10 years for using gun in violent crime
YAKIMA, Wash.- James Skahan-Lowe,30, was sentenced on February 2 after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. "The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate violence within the boundaries of the Yakama...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
nbcrightnow.com
Rain Overnight Through Sunday and Mountain Snow Through Monday
Cloudy tonight with stray showers in the lower elevations overnight and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues decreasing tonight. Mountain snow showers continue tonight with 1” of accumulation for Snoqualmie Pass and 1-3" for Hwy 12 White pass and 4-8" of new snow near the crest through Saturday morning.
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato man arrested with drugs
A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Klamath County. Oregon State Police stopped a Wapato man and found pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl in his car.
nbcrightnow.com
Nicholson Pavilion Reopens for Hoops
Nicholson Pavilion is hosting basketball games again. "It gave me, kind of, goosebumps because it has been so long," said Redshirt Senior Sam Bowman. "It was just really good to be back in that building." Senior Matt Poquette added, "It makes a huge difference for us. We're excited to be...
Comments / 0