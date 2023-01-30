Read full article on original website
Related
World’s Largest Aircraft in History Just Set a Major Record
The world’s largest aircraft recently set a major record after it completed its historic test flight above California’s Mojave Desert. The aircraft, also known as the Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane, or ‘Roc’, left Mojave Air and Space Port and landed at the same take-off location six hours later at 5:51 p.m. local time.
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation
On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger — scheduled for a routine launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida — exploded after just 73 seconds in flight, killing all seven Americans on board. The disaster shocked the nation — and led to an immediate pause in the space shuttle program. The The post On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation appeared first on KION546.
Watch: Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in the sky
Earlier this month, a mysterious glowing swirl-like formation was spotted in the sky by a Japanese telescope, bringing conspiracy theorists and astronomers out of the woodwork to learn more.
Radio signal from 9 billion light-years away from Earth captured
A radio signal from 9 billion light years away from Earth has been captured in a record-breaking recording, reports said this week.
NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded
Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
Freethink
NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
NASA to test nuclear rocket engine that could take humans to Mars in 45 days
This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty years
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
Phys.org
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
Cremated remains, satellites aboard latest SpaceX rocket to launch from Vandenberg
The cargo included a payload from StardustMe, a New Zealand-based firm offering space burials.
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
Crew-6: Here’s a look at the four astronauts flying on NASA’s next mission to the ISS
The countdown for NASA’s next astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is on. Working together with SpaceX, the U.S. space agency is planning to launch its sixth long-duration crew mission as soon as Feb. 26. Strapping inside the Dragon will be one of NASA’s most diverse crews yet: NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and…
CNET
NASA Traces Webb Space Telescope Glitch to Galactic Cosmic Ray
Space will throw you for a loop, even if you're one of the fanciest and highest tech observatories ever made. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope experienced a technical glitch in January with its Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph, or Niriss. After some sleuthing, NASA thinks it knows the culprit: a galactic cosmic ray.
KSAT 12
Footage shows comet not seen since the ice age as it approaches Earth
A comet that hasn’t been seen since the ice age will be visible in the northern hemisphere in early February. Some people have captured video of the comet and th. Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers in March 2022 and has since brightened to the point that it will potentially be visible to the naked eye this month.
Gizmodo
Space Sail Experiment Showcases Promising Technique for Quickly Disposing Space Junk
ADEO being deployed from the ION Satellite Carrier during the December 2022 test. Gif: High Performance Space Structure Systems/Gizmodo. There’s a lot of junk orbiting our planet, from tiny flecks of paint to defunct rocket stages. While solutions to remove pre-existing debris have been developed, a private space company in Germany has successfully tested a method to deorbit satellites at the end of their life to prevent them from becoming space debris in the first place.
US Air Force performs final test on HAWC hypersonic scramjet missile
DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully carried out the final test of their scramjet-powered Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile, according to a press statement. The Air Force did, however, decide to finish scheduled HAWC tests, and DARPA's statement explains that "all primary objectives accomplished and program findings will...
Comments / 1