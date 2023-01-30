ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
petapixel.com

NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars

A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
KION News Channel 5/46

On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation

On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger — scheduled for a routine launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida — exploded after just 73 seconds in flight, killing all seven Americans on board. The disaster shocked the nation — and led to an immediate pause in the space shuttle program. The The post On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation appeared first on KION546.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Rex Ravita II

NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded

Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
Freethink

NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
Phys.org

Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars

If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
CNET

NASA Traces Webb Space Telescope Glitch to Galactic Cosmic Ray

Space will throw you for a loop, even if you're one of the fanciest and highest tech observatories ever made. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope experienced a technical glitch in January with its Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph, or Niriss. After some sleuthing, NASA thinks it knows the culprit: a galactic cosmic ray.
KSAT 12

Footage shows comet not seen since the ice age as it approaches Earth

A comet that hasn’t been seen since the ice age will be visible in the northern hemisphere in early February. Some people have captured video of the comet and th. Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers in March 2022 and has since brightened to the point that it will potentially be visible to the naked eye this month.
Gizmodo

Space Sail Experiment Showcases Promising Technique for Quickly Disposing Space Junk

ADEO being deployed from the ION Satellite Carrier during the December 2022 test. Gif: High Performance Space Structure Systems/Gizmodo. There’s a lot of junk orbiting our planet, from tiny flecks of paint to defunct rocket stages. While solutions to remove pre-existing debris have been developed, a private space company in Germany has successfully tested a method to deorbit satellites at the end of their life to prevent them from becoming space debris in the first place.
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force performs final test on HAWC hypersonic scramjet missile

DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully carried out the final test of their scramjet-powered Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile, according to a press statement. The Air Force did, however, decide to finish scheduled HAWC tests, and DARPA's statement explains that "all primary objectives accomplished and program findings will...

