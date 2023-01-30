Read full article on original website
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior
New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette is in legal hot water. Broward County (Fl.) authorities arrested Brunnette on Wednesday for suspicion of DUI. Deputies arrested the former coach after he disobeyed a stop sign and then transported Brunette to Broward County Main Jail. Records reported by Local10.com Read more... The post NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Max Domi Garnering Interest from 2 New Teams
Recently, I wrote a piece going over four teams that are currently linked to Max Domi. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are all hoping to acquire the 27-year-old forward, and it ultimately makes sense when looking at how well he has been playing this campaign. In 48 games on the year, he has 14 goals to go along with a solid 35 points. As a result of this, he would be a solid addition to each of these clubs’ forward groups if acquired.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Golden Knights Could Produce Kane Blockbuster
The trade deadline is just one month away (March 3), so trade rumors are naturally starting to increase significantly. One of the biggest trade targets available is Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, and there are an abundance of teams looking to bring in the veteran winger. Teams like the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche have been viewed as potential favorites for the future Hall of Famer, but I’d now argue that there’s another team that we should keep a close eye on in the sweepstakes – the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Blue Line Trade Target: Luke Schenn
For months now, there have been plenty of reports that the Edmonton Oilers have expressed interest in defensemen such as Vladislav Gavrikov, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun, just to name a few. There have been others as well, though not to the same extent, in players such as Matt Dumba, Jake McCabe, Mattias Ekholm and Ivan Provorov. While some of these may seem farfetched, they prove the point that the Oilers are in the market for a blueliner.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Grinders Goodrow & Vesey Stepping Up
Over the past few seasons, the New York Rangers have relied heavily on their star forwards to carry them because they did not get much production from their bottom-six forwards. While Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider are not playing as well as they did last season, the Blueshirts are getting key contributions throughout their lineup with gritty wingers Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey stepping up.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens’ Prospects Earning a Spot on the Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.
The Hockey Writers
Are the Maple Leafs Tough Enough for the Postseason?
In the Toronto Maple Leafs’ last game, they lost to the Boston Bruins by a score of 5-2. Interestingly, looking at the analytics doesn’t tell the whole story of the game. The advanced statistics would indicate that the Maple Leafs played better overall than the 5-2 score would suggest.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is expected to be one of the busiest executives leading up the 2023 NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs will try to improve their hockey club to set them up for postseason success as Dubas and his scouting team have been busy these past few weeks evaluating talent across the league.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ GM Talks Desire to Trade Pettersson, Hughes, or Demko
Following the trade of Bo Horvat out of Vancouver, fans, media, and insiders are wondering what might be next for the Vancouver Canucks. Could the Canucks be ready to sell anything and everything? Apparently, if the price is right, general manager Patrik Allvin is open to that idea. Speaking on...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Can Benefit from Matty Beniers Missing All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star Game will take place in Sunrise, Florida, this weekend without a single member of the Seattle Kraken. An injury to Matty Beniers will keep him from attending the event. Initially, this didn’t sit well with the Kraken fan base, especially considering why Beniers won’t be able to attend. However, this may just prove to be the best thing to happen to this team.
The Hockey Writers
Flames: 7 Wingers Linked to Team Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The trade deadline need for the Calgary Flames this season is fairly simple. They need a top-six winger who can score to help turn the tide of the season. They are also not looking for much more than a rental player considering the new large contracts of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar that are going to kick in next season. This leaves them with a number of options still to choose from.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks & Kings Have Means to Complete Demko Blockbuster
The Los Angeles Kings enter the All-Star Break feeling pretty good about themselves. However they’re facing one of the most important decisions of their season leading up to the Mar 3 NHL Trade Deadline. This decision will have lasting ramifications for many seasons to come. Quietly, the Kings are...
The Hockey Writers
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Gio, Woll & Holmberg
To be blunt, the Boston Bruins came to town and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs quite easily by a score of 5-2. The Maple Leafs’ performance in last night’s game had to be disappointing for most fans. The Maple Leafs simply made too many mistakes, and it seemed...
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Senators Can Still Make the Playoffs
The Ottawa Senators are flying high. They have won four straight contests and scored 18 goals in that time. It’s been an up-and-down season, but the past week showed reasons for hope. Now six points out of a playoff spot, the Senators may be able to ride a hot...
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Huberdeau, Markstrom
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, several players have been linked as potential trade targets in recent days as the trade deadline approaches. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first season in Calgary started off poorly and hasn’t gotten much better since. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom, who was also expected to be one of this team’s best players in 2022-23, has struggled in a big way.
