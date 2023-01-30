The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.

