FARGO (KFGO) – A incident involving a suicidal man at a south Fargo home ended peacefully early Thursday. Police responded to a report of a suicidal 23-year-old man who barricaded himself inside the residence in the 3800 block of 21st Street South shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that the man had fired a round and had pointed the gun at others he knew who were inside the home. Police put out a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood encouraging residents to stay away from windows and move to basements if possible.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO