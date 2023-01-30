Read full article on original website
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home
GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
Shelter-in-place order lifted for south Fargo neighborhood after suicidal man taken to hospital
FARGO (KFGO) – A incident involving a suicidal man at a south Fargo home ended peacefully early Thursday. Police responded to a report of a suicidal 23-year-old man who barricaded himself inside the residence in the 3800 block of 21st Street South shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that the man had fired a round and had pointed the gun at others he knew who were inside the home. Police put out a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood encouraging residents to stay away from windows and move to basements if possible.
Two people injured in crash at intersection north of Mooreton, ND
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D.(KFGO) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Richland County. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Richland County Road 1 and 76th Street Southeast, 3 miles north of Mooreton. There was blowing snow at the time. The North Dakota Highway...
Norman County appoints new sheriff, long time veteran of the department
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – As an 18-year member of the Norman County Sheriff’s Office, newly appointed Sheriff Ben Fall is no stranger to the job. Fall, who was chief deputy, was named to the sheriff’s position by the county board following the death of longtime Sheriff Jeremy Thornton last month.
