Night Court Lands Second Season at NBC
Night Court will remain in session on NBC. NBC renewed the hit comedy for a second season today. Although the ratings have dipped from the revival's premiere, they're still pretty impressive. Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone. Abby...
That '90s Show Scores Supersized Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is keeping the 1990s alive. The streaming service on Friday picked up a second season of That '90s Show. That's not all -- we're getting an expanded episode order. That '90s Show Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. "All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited...
9-1-1 Sets Season 6 Return Date
The 118 have narrowed down a return date. 9-1-1 Season 6 will resume on Monday, March 6, FOX has announced. The last fresh episode of the procedural drama aired on November 28, leaving fans with plenty of questions about when the show would be back. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9...
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 12
Did the team manage to crack the most harrowing case to date?. On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12, a woman woke up from a four-year coma and remembered details from the night her sister died. Catherine, trying to take some away from the team, realized she had to go...
The Blacklist to End With Season 10
One of NBC's most popular shows is coming to an end. The network announced Wednesday that The Blacklist would wrap up with its upcoming tenth season. "After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and EP John Eisendrath.
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at FOX
The Cleaning Lady will have some time to address those cliffhangers. FOX handed out an early renewal for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 this week. The series is FOX's first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show as an executive producer and will serve...
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12 Review: When the Dust Settles
Sadly, this day has been coming for a while. Catherine Willows will disappear for a time after CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12. But it's for a good reason and hopefully is short-term. Fans of the original CSI rejoiced when Marg Helgenberger agreed to bring back Catherine to CSI: Vegas...
1923 Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
If you've been enjoying Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, we have some good news for you. Paramount+ has officially renewed the latest Yellowstone prequel for a second season. The news shouldn't come as a surprise. Deadline reported last year that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan eyed the show as...
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Fifteen Minutes
Shrinking is not a show about a therapist in mourning. After Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3, we can safely say It's a show about three therapists in mourning. Coping with significant losses is the common thematic thread tying Jimmy, Paul, and Gaby's parallel stories together. How each of them mourns...
Pedro Pascal Pays Homage to the Last of Us in Saturday Night Live Promo
Production on The Last of Us Season 1 may be over, but Pedro Pascal is not done facing members of the undead. Saturday Night Live dropped a promo to tease Pascal's debut on the long-running sketch series on Saturday. Pascal plays the hardened Joel on the HBO hit, a man...
Good Wife Spinoff, Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Among CBS Pilot Orders
CBS is looking ahead to the 2023-24 TV season and beyond. The network has announced details of its development slate for next season, and one of the exciting projects is a third entry in the Good Wife universe. The potential series would feature Carrie Preston's fan-favorite lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni. "After...
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 Review: Old Friends Gold
The number is up for another queen in the competition. Performing in girl group challenges can make or break a queen's journey for the crown. The latest performance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 was no exception. Some queens sizzled, some fizzled, and many played it safe. Sound...
Frasier Revival Details Revealed as Production Commences
The latest classic TV show to return is Frasier. That much we've known for some time now. Paramount+ revealed that production is officially underway this week, and we got some new details. "The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns...
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Two Bitten, Two Born
Whenever there's a full moon on any work of fiction about werewolves, we should expect fireworks. Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2 was a marked improvement on Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1. It's difficult when you're excited about a show, and it doesn't live up to expectations, but the...
Outer Banks Trailer: A Shocking Reunion Sets the Stage for Action-Packed Season 3!
Our favorite characters were happily lost at the end of Outer Banks Season 2. They were ready to live out the rest of their days in a corner of the world, well away from everyone else. But this is TV, and there has to be drama. Netflix unveiled a wild...
The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Everyone Wanted to be on This Ship
The Ark opened with impressive effects but a tired story. The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 told a familiar story of a crew in stasis being woken early unintentionally. Sadly, the show didn't add anything new to this overused plot device. Going into the series, there was a sense of...
The Traitors Lands Speedy Renewal at Peacock; Reunion Special Announced
The Traitors will return to scheme again on Peacock. The breakout unscripted series has landed a second season renewal three weeks after its premiere. A renewal was a no-brainer, but the speed at which the show got picked up is pretty crazy. The streaming service typically waits until more data...
NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride's Son
NCIS: Los Angeles may be ending in a few months, but we'll be taking a trip down memory lane before that happens. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13, airing Sunday, February 26, will feature a blast from Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) past. We already covered the fact that Marilu Henner...
Fire Country Round Table: Was the Bodiella Kiss Surprising?
Sharon returned to work just as a new member joined the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12. Bode and Gabriella also shared a passionate kiss that threatened to start another fire with how hot it was. Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Dale McGarrigle, and Denis Kimathi got...
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13 Review: Intersection
Whoa! Not only is SVU back in the business of supporting survivors, but the squad room is filling up. Assuming Velasco doesn't get fired and Bruno joins the squad, that's four detectives plus Benson, who is in the field more often than not. It's still not nearly enough for a busy police department, but it's getting there.
