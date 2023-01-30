Gresham officers join statement condemning 'violent, vicious, cowardly attack'

A retired veterinarian accused of obsessively stalking the husband of a woman with whom he had an affair was arrested Tuesday on charges of killing the man. Steven N. Milner, 55, was already facing charges for allegedly violating a stalking order to keep away from Kenneth C. Fandrich when Fandrich was found dead last Friday in his car at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro, according to police and court records.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO