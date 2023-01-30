ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Three predictions for Alabama-LSU

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama (19-3, 9-0 in SEC) in its matchup with LSU (12-10, 1-8) Saturday (3 p.m. CT/ESPNU) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alabama will not make 20 3s -- but it probably won't be for a lack of trying. The Tigers have gotten a firsthand look...
247Sports

Grading Alabama's No. 1-ranked class

QB — A+ Alabama signed not one, but two big-time signal callers in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. The Tide staff identified both passers as top targets early in the cycle, and pursued them as such. Alabama is setting up its post-Bryce Young era QB room nicely. Both are on campus this spring.
247Sports

Alabama getting strong recruiter and evaluator in Tommy Rees

Alabama is expected to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the same position, 247Sports' Tom Loy reported on Friday afternoon. Here, BamaOnLine breaks down what the Crimson Tide is getting in Rees as a recruiter. Rees has landed several high-profile prospects (as primary recruiter) in his time in...
247Sports

BREAKING POD: OC search reportedly lands on Rees

With the news that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is expected to leave South Bend for the same position at Alabama, BOL senior analyst Travis Reier provides some background and thoughts on the move. -- Rees and Crimson Tide nearly crossed paths in 2013 BCS National Championship Game. --...
247Sports

247Sports

