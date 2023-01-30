ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Cesare Casadei Will Bring To Reading

Throughout this season it’s felt like there’s been a great, big, playmaker-shaped hole in the middle of Reading’s team. Michael Olise, John Swift and the Ovie Ejaria of a few years ago have all been conspicuous by their absence; Reading lack that stand-out bit of creative quality to dictate play, put the side on the front foot and create chances in the final third. The ever-hardworking Tom Ince has done his best, often being ‘the attacking midfielder’ in Reading’s XI (though that’s included various specific roles), but he’s a square peg in a round hole.
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Enzo Fernández already has one thing in common with Chelsea legend Papy Djilobodji

Enzo Fernández has been with us for barely 48 hours, and he already has one thing in common with a Chelsea legend, namely Papy Djilobodji! I know!. What? You don’t remember Papy? I guess we never got around to building that statue for the man with the immaculate, flawless, spotless Chelsea career. A perfect one-minute. The world watched in awe. Even the angels cried.
Sky Blue News: Adios Vicky, Ortega the Blue, Summer Targets, and More...

Manchester City women are building toward a Saturday road trip to Leicester to face the Foxes. The men are heading to London on Sunday for a match with Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for all the action. ‘One day’ - Real Madrid manager Carlo...
Fan Focus: Millwall fan Stephen lets us know what Sunderland can expect at The Den today!

Matthew Crichton: Millwall’s deadline day signing was ex-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore - how did that signing go down with supporters?. Stephen Jones: The signing of Watmore came at a time where we were looking for an out and out striker, so initially was seen as a bit of a panic buy - but from what we’ve seen and heard of him, I think most of the fans are quite pleased with him signing and looking forward to seeing him in action.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 21

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 21! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
Sean Dyche version 2.0? | How Everton could line up under the new manager

What can Everton fans expect to see from new boss Sean Dyche on the pitch?. The 51-year old has been somewhat paradoxically pigeonholed as both a retro, old-school dinosaur, beloved of the traditional 4-4-2 formation and long-ball philosophy, yet also acclaimed by much of the English football media for his efforts at keeping his Burney side in the Premier League for a number of years - overachieving despite a limited ability to spend. The man is not an walking archetype, things rarely being as simple as people tend to like to make them. So, there’s some truth in both statements.
James Milner: “We Will Go Through Hard Times as a Team”

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tomorrow, and morale is low or non-existent after a loss and draw in the past two successive games. The last time Liverpool won a game however was against Wolves, so that’s a cause for hope I guess. James Milner believes that...
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day

As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?

Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
FSG Reportedly Prepare Liverpool for Sale by Prioritising Debt Repayment

There is bad debt in the sports world and there is good debt. Bad debt involves leveraging the value of the club to fund its purchase, as was the case with Liverpool’s previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett who nearly drove the Reds to bankruptcy doing so. Good...
Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here

Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 2

Happy february everyone! as promised - here is your EFL Champ roundup:. Today let’s focus on the push for the playoffs. Barring near-historic collapses, Burnley and Sheffield United will claim the automatic promotion spots. That leaves a good handful of teams competing for the four playoff spots. In fact,...

