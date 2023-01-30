Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
ISP admits lying to FCC about size of network to block funding to rivals
Ryan Grewell, who runs a small wireless Internet service provider in Ohio, last month received an email that confirmed some of his worst suspicions about cable companies. Grewell, founder and general manager of Smart Way Communications, had heard from some of his customers that the Federal Communications Commission's new broadband map falsely claimed fiber Internet service was available at their homes from another company called Jefferson County Cable. Those customer reports spurred Grewell to submit a number of challenges to the FCC in an attempt to correct errors in Smart Way's service area.
Ars Technica
Microsoft alleges attacks on French magazine came from Iranian-backed group
Microsoft said on Friday that an Iranian nation-state group already sanctioned by the US government was behind an attack last month that targeted the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo and thousands of its readers. The attack came to light on January 4, when a previously unknown group calling itself Holy...
Ars Technica
Enter the hunter satellites preparing for space war
Former US Air Force major Even “Jolly” Rogers is worried about a space war. “Conflict exists on a continuum that begins with competition and ultimately leads into full-scale conflict like what you’re seeing in Ukraine,” he says. The US, he adds, is already “in active competition with Russia and China for freedom of action and dominance of the space domain. And it’s evolving very quickly.”
Ars Technica
Extremely drug-resistant germ found in eye drops infects 55 in 12 states; 1 dead [Updated]
Update 2/3/2023 9:05am: This story has been updated to include the recall information. An extensively drug-resistant bacterial strain is spreading in the US for the first time and causing an alarming outbreak linked to artificial tears eye drops, according to an alert released Wednesday evening from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, the germ has caused various infections in 55 people in 12 states, killing one and leaving others hospitalized and with permanent vision loss.
Comments / 0