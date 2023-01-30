Read full article on original website
Related
ems1.com
Pittsburgh EMS providers, firefighters lift truck off pinned woman
PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city's North Side, Pittsburgh police said. Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who...
ems1.com
First responders try to save N.J. man’s severed leg after he’s pinned between cars
PATERSON, N.J. — A 67-year-old man had his leg amputated Tuesday when he was struck by a car and pinned between two vehicles in Paterson, authorities said. The man was hit about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Union and Manchester avenues in Paterson, according to city Police Director Jerry Speziale.
ems1.com
Ariz. FD won't leave ambulances running at hospitals after 1 rig stolen 3 times
PHOENIX — After one of its ambulances was stolen for a third time in a few years, the Buckeye Valley Fire District is changing its current protocol of leaving the vehicles running at hospitals. A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police said she stole the ambulance from outside...
ems1.com
Texas fire truck stolen from motel as its crew was treating patient
FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth Fire Department truck was stolen on Wednesday night in south Fort Worth while the members of its crew were treating a patient, the department said. A person purloined Engine 17 from the Delux Inn near South Freeway and East Seminary Drive. Its crew arrived at the motel at 7:42 p.m. and began to treat a medical problem, a fire department spokesperson said.
Comments / 0