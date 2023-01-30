ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh EMS providers, firefighters lift truck off pinned woman

PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city's North Side, Pittsburgh police said. Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Texas fire truck stolen from motel as its crew was treating patient

FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth Fire Department truck was stolen on Wednesday night in south Fort Worth while the members of its crew were treating a patient, the department said. A person purloined Engine 17 from the Delux Inn near South Freeway and East Seminary Drive. Its crew arrived at the motel at 7:42 p.m. and began to treat a medical problem, a fire department spokesperson said.
FORT WORTH, TX

