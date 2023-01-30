Read full article on original website
hazard-herald.com
Missouri leads 20 AGs warning Walgreens, CVS about mailing abortion pills
(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS pharmacies that any plans to mail abortion-inducing pills is illegal and unsafe. “As the principal legal and law enforcement officers of our 20 states, we offer you these thoughts...
hazard-herald.com
NLRB files complaint against USW in Kentucky right-to-work case
(The Center Square) – The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against the United Steelworkers after a woman complained the union was improperly taking dues from her paycheck while she worked for a Northern Kentucky company. According to a copy of the complaint, which the NLRB issued...
