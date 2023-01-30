Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Marilyn Ann (Stumpf) Duxbury
Marilyn Ann (Stumpf) Duxbury, consummate conversationalist and expert listener, left this earthly world on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at age 92, to join her husband Don Duxbury, for bike rides in the hereafter. She was born in Red Wing, Minn., on June 24, 1930, and spent her idyllic childhood on...
Fillmore County Journal
JoAnn Rudlong
JoAnn Rudlong, age 68, of Rochester, Minn., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Community. Funeral services for JoAnn will be held at 2 p.m., February 6, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley, Minn. Visitation will be held before the funeral, starting at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Spring Valley Cemetery at a later time.
Fillmore County Journal
Gary B. Kroshus
Gary B. Kroshus, born July 25, 1947, at Spring Grove, Minn., son of Byron and Gertrud Hancock Kroshus, passed away January 27, 2023, after a long battle with cancer from Agent Orange exposure from time served in Vietnam. Gary was baptized and confirmed at Highland Lutheran Church. He attended Kjome, Grindeland, and Highlandville country schools until the 8th grade then on to graduate high school at Spring Grove in 1965.
Fillmore County Journal
Paula Ann Stutsman Smutny Michel
Paula Smutny Michel passed away peacefully late on January 22, 2023, in Harmony, Minn., following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 83. Paula was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 8, 1939, to Alice (Miller) and Ralph Stutsman, a registered nurse and an office equipment and business forms salesman. She was an only child.
Fillmore County Journal
Lion girls fade late in loss at St. Charles
The St. Charles girls closed with a 13-to-2 run to defeat visiting Spring Grove, 64-53, on Jan. 24. The Lions pulled even with a 3-point basket by sophomore Emerson Ingvalson, but they would add only two free throws during the final five minutes, 20 seconds. With this non-conference setback, Class A Spring Grove dropped to 6-10 while the Class AA Saints ended a 10-game losing streak, improving to 5-12.
Fillmore County Journal
Lion boys garner road win at Kingsland, 72-37
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum tossed in 25 points and Tysen Grinde 20. For Kingsland, junior guard Jayden Brink netted 22 points, most his team’s 37. State-ranked No. 12 Spring Grove (11-1, 9-0 SEC) remained unbeaten in league play with the 72-37 win in Spring Valley on Jan. 23.
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove boys win marquee matchup with Lancers, 66-63
It is more than rare, nearly inconceivable to defeat a team that shoots 70%, but the Spring Grove boys did prevail 66-63 with 3-point shooting, a few more free throws and fewer turnovers in a high-level non-conference clash with La Crescent-Hokah on Jan. 24. The state-ranked Class A Lions improved to 12-1 while the Class AA Lancers slipped to 11-4. It was a 14-lead-change thriller from start to finish.
Fillmore County Journal
Lion boys complete sweep of Schaeffer, 65-35
The Spring Grove boys extended their conference winning streak to 26 games while completing a season sweep of those other Lions from Schaeffer Academy, 65-35. This final score on Jan. 26 at Spring Grove was similar to the previous 69-37 result at Rochester. Spring Grove (13-1, 10-0 SEC) leads the SEC East Division with four fewer league losses than both third-place Schaeffer (9-8, 7-4 SEC) and second-place Lanesboro (12-5, 9-4 SEC).
Comments / 0