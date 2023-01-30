It is more than rare, nearly inconceivable to defeat a team that shoots 70%, but the Spring Grove boys did prevail 66-63 with 3-point shooting, a few more free throws and fewer turnovers in a high-level non-conference clash with La Crescent-Hokah on Jan. 24. The state-ranked Class A Lions improved to 12-1 while the Class AA Lancers slipped to 11-4. It was a 14-lead-change thriller from start to finish.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO