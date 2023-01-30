ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on Interstates 79, 90

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstates 79 and 90 in Crawford and Erie counties. A speed limit restriction of 45 mph had been in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to the winter weather.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie Allocates Millions to Sewer Repairs

Erie's stormwater sewers are falling apart. Crumbling, centuries-old pipes are washing away, creating deadly sinkholes as the ground gives away. It's problem Erie News Now dove into more than a year ago. "You were walking through the actual pipes," said City Councilman Michael Keys. "I believe I caught part of...
ERIE, PA
PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty. Flags will remain […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School

Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
ERIE, PA
Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity

With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
ERIE, PA
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
Propane Truck Accident Leads to Route 89 Shut Down

An accident involving a propane truck forces a busy road North of Wattsburg to shut down for several hours. It happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, on Route 89, between Page Rd. and Hanna Hall Rd. A truck hauling propane lost control and went off the road, propane fumes filled the...
WATTSBURG, PA
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle

PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
City of Erie Releases Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

The City of Erie's Mayor and Police Chief released statements to remember Tyre Nichols and reflect on the circumstances of his death on the day of his funeral. On January 7th, following a traffic stop in Memphis, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers and later died.
ERIE, PA
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
ERIE, PA
Erie Events a Hub for Erie Entertainment: Community Gems

We are showcasing a handful of notable Erie entertainment venues. They are all under what's known as Erie Events. This organization is a real gem. What's more, is the man heading is in his first full week as the new director. From stage shows, minor league baseball action, a packed...
ERIE, PA

