Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Restores Speed Limit on Interstates 79, 90
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstates 79 and 90 in Crawford and Erie counties. A speed limit restriction of 45 mph had been in place on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line due to the winter weather.
Erie County could soon welcome cruise ships following Coast Guard approval
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie could soon be host to cruise ships following approval from the U.S. Coast Guard. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced Wednesday that Erie County has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo to welcome cruise ships into its port. City officials told us in October 2022 there is a possibility […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Allocates Millions to Sewer Repairs
Erie's stormwater sewers are falling apart. Crumbling, centuries-old pipes are washing away, creating deadly sinkholes as the ground gives away. It's problem Erie News Now dove into more than a year ago. "You were walking through the actual pipes," said City Councilman Michael Keys. "I believe I caught part of...
PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty. Flags will remain […]
erienewsnow.com
Harborcreek Township Plans to Revitalize Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Township has plans to give the old Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Road new life. On Wednesday morning, Harborcreek supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the Kmart Plaza. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property, supervisors have seen growth in the businesses...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School
Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
erienewsnow.com
Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity
With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
erienewsnow.com
Propane Truck Accident Leads to Route 89 Shut Down
An accident involving a propane truck forces a busy road North of Wattsburg to shut down for several hours. It happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, on Route 89, between Page Rd. and Hanna Hall Rd. A truck hauling propane lost control and went off the road, propane fumes filled the...
explore venango
One Person Airlifted, Two Others Rushed to Local Hospital After Ambulance Crashes, Rolls Over on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted and two others rushed to a local hospital after an ambulance crashed into a guide rail and rolled over in Cornplanter Township on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash took place at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, January...
explore venango
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspects in Harborcreek Smoker Friendly Break-in, Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Smoker Friendly in Harborcreek Township on early Tuesday morning for numerous alarms, including a glass break alarm. Police arrived to the scene and observed the front door glass had been smashed. The suspect had fled prior to PSP's arrival. Video surveillance revealed the suspected...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Releases Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
The City of Erie's Mayor and Police Chief released statements to remember Tyre Nichols and reflect on the circumstances of his death on the day of his funeral. On January 7th, following a traffic stop in Memphis, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers and later died.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
explore venango
State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case. PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile. According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the...
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
abc27.com
Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
erienewsnow.com
Would-Be Thief Caught Red Handed In Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts continue across our region, as criminals look to cash in on the valuable rare earth metals inside. However, thanks to quick police work, law enforcement in Chautauqua County allegedly caught one would-be thief red handed. On Monday,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Events a Hub for Erie Entertainment: Community Gems
We are showcasing a handful of notable Erie entertainment venues. They are all under what's known as Erie Events. This organization is a real gem. What's more, is the man heading is in his first full week as the new director. From stage shows, minor league baseball action, a packed...
Comments / 0