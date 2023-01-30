Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Oil-spill-on-ice training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
kinyradio.com
Murkowski announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced the names of the 32 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2027. U.S. military service academy nominees are selected based on their academic records, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
kinyradio.com
Representative Peltola hosts first Alaska press gaggle of 118th Congress, announces full committee & subcommittee assignments
Washington, D.C. (KINY) - Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on...
kinyradio.com
Diabetes in Southeast Alaska lower than rest of state - but Alaska Native cases are increasing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Diabetes is a growing problem in the country and Alaska too, especially among Alaska Natives. Cynthia Gordon was on Action Line on KINY Tuesday, Jan. 31. She is the diabetes education program manager for Bartlett Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 24 years and began her career as a nurse in Kodiak at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Winkelman tells lawmakers that the department is working to reduce the number of suicides. Alaska’s Department of Corrections commissioner told legislators Wednesday that the 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 – seven of which were a result of suicide – were high. “That...
kinyradio.com
Job seekers invited to Forest Service local hiring events
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Region is meeting potential local hires where they live, work, and go to school, by visiting Southeast and Southcentral Alaska communities for in-person hiring events planned for February and March. Before visiting with Forest Service staff, job hunters can take part in virtual pre-job...
kinyradio.com
Bus drivers strike in Alaska’s 2nd-largest school district
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Bus drivers in Alaska's second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”
kinyradio.com
Retiring from the high court, Alaska’s chief justice defends its system of selecting judges
Alaska Chief Justice Daniel Winfree receives applause from state lawmakers after finishing the annual State of the Judiciary address to the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Members of the Senate’s coalition majority say they don’t expect changes to the system before...
kinyradio.com
Josh Revak to join Representative Peltola’s office as State Director
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Wednesday, Representative Peltola announced the hire of a key staffer who will play a leadership role in her state office. Former state senator Josh Revak will be joining the Representative’s staff as State Director. In this role, Revak will oversee the operation of Representative Peltola’s...
kinyradio.com
Conagra Brands recalls canned meat and poultry products due to possible packaging defect
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Environment Conservation put out a food recall notice from the USDA for around 2.5 to 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry, some of which has been confirmed to be distributed in Alaska. Conagra Brands, Inc., a Fort Madison, Iowa establishment,...
kinyradio.com
Attorney General Taylor joins 24 states to protect Americans’ retirement savings from ESG Priorities
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 24 states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop a new U.S. Department of Labor rule that pushes ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, which may risk the retirement savings of some two-thirds of the U.S. population or 152 million workers.
Comments / 0