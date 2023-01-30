Holly Willoughby forced to flee Dancing On Ice studios in hair curlers

Holly Willoughby was given a shock when she was evacuated from the Dancing On Ice studios last week.

The television presenter, 41, who hosts the show with Phillip Schofield , 60, was having her hair and make-up done and was still wearing curlers when she was whisked outside due to a fire alert.

All of the cast and crew were forced to flee the building as alarms rang out at the purpose-built studio at Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire.

Creative director Dan Whiston told The Sun : 'Last weekend, the entire Dancing on Ice cast, production and crew had to evacuate the studio after a fire alarm went off.

'Many of the celebrities, including Holly, had to brave the cold weather outside whilst safety checks were carried out.

'The alarm sounded, and everyone sped outside into the car park. We were show mid-preparation when it happened, so quite a few of us weren't even fully dressed, and Holly still had her hair rollers in.'

Dan added that it was a false alarm caused by some curing tongs, joking: 'You could say it was a bit of a hairy situation for a while.'

ITV declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline. MailOnline has contacted a representative for Holly for comment.

It comes after Dancing On Ice star Sylvain Longchambon was rushed to hospital last week after injuring his chin while choreographing his latest routine for the ITV show.

The professional skater needed medical assistance after splitting his chin open during a rehearsal with his celebrity partner, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher.

Dancing On Ice creative director Dan Whiston told The Sun : 'We've had lots of falls this week, with pro-skater Sylvain rushed to hospital after hitting his chin on the ice during rehearsals.

'He had his chin glued and luckily was back on the ice with Mollie Gallagher, who put on a solid performance.'

Despite the setback, Sylvain and Mollie picked up an impressive score of 28.5 for their emotional skate, performed to the song She Used To Be Mine from hit musical Waitress.

And Whiston admitted it is only the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes blunders to occur as the long-running show returns to ITV1.

He said: 'Just when we thought we couldn't have any more dramas this week, we had a situation where the platform the musical cast stood on had to be screwed into the ice to stop it from sliding around.

'I absolutely loved choreographing such an exciting pro performance alongside our special guests from Tina the musical!'