Germany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine ‘in three-digit range’ – prosecutor
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country’s prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level. “Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in...
CIA chief warns against underestimating Xi’s ambitions toward Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia’s military in Ukraine. Burns said that the United States knew “as a matter of...
Blinken to meet China’s Xi during Beijing visit -Financial Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans. Blinken will discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip...
India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to...
Russian-installed Crimea authorities nationalise properties of Ukrainian politicians and businessmen
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said on Friday that they had nationalised around 500 properties in the peninsula including some belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and business figures. In a statement on Telegram, Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament, said that the decree targeted “accomplices of...
TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results. The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy...
Analysis: Ukraine’s new weapon will force a Russian shift
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) – With the United States expected to send a new longer-range weapon to Ukraine, it has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or...
Germany drops to no. 2 WHO donor despite new pledge for $140 million
GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany will give 130 million euros ($141.87 million) to the World Health Organization this year, its health minister said on Thursday following a meeting with the U.N. health agency’s head. However, the announcement was not enough to return it to the top donor spot after...
U.S. lawmakers ask for documents on Russian hackers targeting nuclear labs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers are calling for the Department of Energy to release documents detailing the targeting of American nuclear laboratories by Russian hackers last year. The call – issued Thursday by the Republican chairmen of the House oversight and science committees – follows a Reuters report last month that...
Ukraine probing senior military officials for suspected corruption
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities are investigating senior military officials in two separate cases of suspected corruption, officials said on Thursday, part of a crackdown on wrongdoing before talks with European Union leaders. The EU has made addressing corruption a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc, a process that takes...
U.S. warned Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia’s war effort, official says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to enforce existing bans, according to a senior U.S. official. Brian Nelson,...
Norway police to continue interrogation of former Wagner commander
OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police said on Friday they intend to continue to interrogate former Wagner mercenary group commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia to Norway last month after fighting in the war in Ukraine. Medvedev, who earlier this week told Reuters he was speaking out to help ensure the...
Liberian warlord’s trial concludes in Switzerland
GENEVA (Reuters) -The appeal hearings of a former Liberian rebel commander convicted of war crimes concluded on Friday in a trial that was broadened in its final stages to include crimes against humanity for the first time in Switzerland. Alieu Kosiah, who fought in the 1990s against then-President Charles Taylor’s...
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran’s ‘revolutionary process’ is irreversible
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi said the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman last year has sparked an irreversible “revolutionary process” that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic. Iran’s clerical rulers have faced widespread unrest...
Kosovo tribunal reduces sentences of veterans’ leaders
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Appeals judges at a special tribunal in The Hague on Thursday confirmed the convictions of two leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veterans’ organisation for revealing names of protected witnesses but slightly reduced their sentences. In May last year the Kosovo Specialist Chambers...
Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
U.S. transfers Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen who disclosed how he was tortured by the Central Intelligence Agency after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, has been transferred from Guantanamo Bay prison to Belize, the Pentagon said on Thursday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had notified lawmakers about his...
China says balloon over U.S. is civilian vessel blown off course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an “airship” that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United...
