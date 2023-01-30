ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Removes 53 Years of Dirt and Grime from Bathroom Tile Grout to Save Money

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUN0K_0kWOOkbz00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to cleaning the bathroom , what is the thing that you hate the absolute most? And no, you can’t say the entire thing (even though that would be my answer as well!) For me it is a toss up between the toilets and the grout - I never can manage to get it as sparkling clean as I feel it should be!

But my own bathrooms, and grout lines, have nothing on the grout lines found in a 1970s house, which Hilary of LightsCamerasYork recently had to redo when she was in the middle of her house renovation!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

@lightscamerayorks

Replying to @energy_yve @lightscamerayorks Episode 9 $500 half bath makeover. On todays House project series: restoring old floors, using dremel multi max tool with grout removal attachment to remove grout, cleaning ceramic floors, and grouting floor with white grout. #lightscamerayorks #houseproject #bathroomremodel #restoringfloors #groutremoval #dirtyfloor #dremelmax #grouttools #affordablerenovations

♬ original sound - Yorks + HouseProject

Now, if you thought your own grout was a bit dirty after a small amount of time not being cleaned, I’d like you just to sit back for a second and picture what over fifty years of grout, and associated grime, would look like. Got a good mental picture? It’s probably quite gross, am I right?

So, how exactly would one go about cleaning all of that gunk and grime, especially if you don’t have the luxury of ripping everything up and starting fresh from scratch? Well, if you have the time and energy, you regrout the whole thing.

And yes, that means drilling down through and removing all of the old grout, which is exactly what Hilary does. Using a dremel tool and a small saw, she has to painstakingly go over each and every grout line, pulling up not only the grout itself but all of the dirt and grime and grossness with it.

The final step would obviously be to regrout everything, which is a lot of work in and of itself, but in the end Hilary will likely save a ton of money which is essential to a home renovation such as this one!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
homestyling.guru

Budget Bathroom Refresh

One of the projects I finished during my stay in Florida was the final touches on this small bathroom refresh. When we bought this house we talked about extending this bathroom into the rear yard to make it larger since it is the primary bathroom, but decided instead to simply give it an update so it felt more modern. (We decided against expansion since this isn’t our forever home when we eventually make the full time jump to Florida next year.)
FLORIDA STATE
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
BHG

Why Is My House So Dusty? 4 Common Causes of Dust

Dust is a common household problem that we deal with daily, despite regular cleaning. Excessive dust is unsightly and can cause allergies, asthmatic attacks, and other health issues. Plus, dust is made of pretty yucky stuff: dead skin cells, pet dander, dirt, and clothing fiber, among other things. However, the amount of dust accumulating in your home depends on various factors, including the season, how many people live in your home, the types of pets you have, and how often you clean or vacuum.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy