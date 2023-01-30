Amp up Your Wedding Day With These DIY Bridal Party Hangers

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A wedding day is what most women dream about since they are little girls. By the time you are 15 you typically have a good idea of what dress you want- after years of binge watching “Say Yes to the Dress”- the kinds of flowers you want , and what song will be playing for your first dance.

It's easy to think and plan out all the major details of a wedding, but it's the fine details that really make the day feel special. TikToker and recent bride @homebodycreativeco has the perfect DIY solution for adding a little charm to your wedding day, and it costs nearly nothing to create!

The bride got a pack of wooden hangers and personalized them for each bridesmaid dress that were hung up in the room the bridal were getting ready in. She used craft pearls and hot glued them onto the hangers alongside a wooden initial of whose hangers was whos.

These dainty hangers are so precious and not only do they act as a cute decoration for your bridal party but they can be fun little gifts for your bridesmaids that create fun memories of the big day

