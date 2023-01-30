ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman's Hidden Staircase Storage is Genius

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOXZQ_0kWOOiqX00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

No matter if you live in a large or small space, one thing that is always nice to have in your home is an ample amount of storage. And especially if you live in a smaller home, it’s important to take advantage of opportunities to transform certain furniture pieces or spaces in your home into storage .

Such is the case with this woman on TikTok account @anewgo . She transformed a small piece on the wall of her staircase into storage and it’s genius!

While she didn’t provide an exact tutorial , I’m almost certain you can find one on tutorial if you’re skilled enough to DIY this type of project, and if not, you can always go the professional route and hire a contractor.

This simple storage space blends seamlessly into the staircase wall and how you can easily open it with a gentle push in with your foot. I love how it’s a great way to store and house the shoes rather than using an open shoe rack that you would typically put near the entrance, which can take up quite a bit of space depending on the bulkiness of the shoes and shoe rack.

Simple, yet so effective.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy