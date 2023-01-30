Woman's Hidden Staircase Storage is Genius

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

No matter if you live in a large or small space, one thing that is always nice to have in your home is an ample amount of storage. And especially if you live in a smaller home, it’s important to take advantage of opportunities to transform certain furniture pieces or spaces in your home into storage .

Such is the case with this woman on TikTok account @anewgo . She transformed a small piece on the wall of her staircase into storage and it’s genius!

While she didn’t provide an exact tutorial , I’m almost certain you can find one on tutorial if you’re skilled enough to DIY this type of project, and if not, you can always go the professional route and hire a contractor.

This simple storage space blends seamlessly into the staircase wall and how you can easily open it with a gentle push in with your foot. I love how it’s a great way to store and house the shoes rather than using an open shoe rack that you would typically put near the entrance, which can take up quite a bit of space depending on the bulkiness of the shoes and shoe rack.

Simple, yet so effective.

