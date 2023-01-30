ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, WY

8 Breathtaking Photos of Vita Sidorkina with Cowboys and Wildlife in Wyoming

By Mara Milam
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YdNO_0kWOORn400

The Russian-born model was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit three times.

Vita Sidorkina made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2017 in Curaçao , photographed by Ben Watts. She returned two more times, with shoots in Nevis by Josie Clough in 2018 and in Saratoga, Wyoming, by Ruven Afanador in 2020.

The Russian model has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and modeled for brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and Hermès.

Sidorkina welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Valerio Morabito in 2018. She shares glimpses of her family life on her 817K-follower-strong Instagram account .

Take a look back at some of our favorite shots from Sidorkina's 2020 photo shoot in Saratoga, Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkV5M_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vfwuz_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BXXJ_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBeue_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YEAJ_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGwwA_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWA1x_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlFCF_0kWOORn400

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Wyoming

Wyoming is a part of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Therefore, it is home to grizzly bears. These bears are protected in many areas, which means that they are not taken by hunters. However, car crashes kill many bears each year. Additionally, some are found dead due to other causes. While we...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
Field & Stream

The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022

The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better

Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
MONTANA STATE
Robb Report

Yellowstone IRL? You Can Now Rent Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night

While Kevin Costner’s character on Yellowstone refuses to sell his cattle ranch in Montana, the actor has no problem opening his 160-acre Colorado homestead IRL. In fact, the Dutton-esque dwelling is currently up for rent for a whopping $36,000 per night.   Dubbed Dunbar Ranch, Costner’s Aspen compound is aptly named after the lieutenant he played in the Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves. He originally bought the parcel of land back in 2000, before turning it into the wilderness retreat it is today, reported the New York Post. The pastoral property sits at the base of Independence Pass, hidden amongst the Elk...
ASPEN, CO
NewsTalk 95.5

20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love

The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
MONTANA STATE
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Sentinel, Yellowstone, Wyoming, USA By Thomas Carr

Fresh morning snow graced this lone lodgepole pine overlooking Porcelain Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park. The contrast of the snow and ice with the often-dramatic tones of the geyser basin provides endless landscape compositions. The turquoise pools in the middle of the composition made for an excellent midground subject.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho wolf population down 13%

Idaho’s wolf population declined 13% last year, but state wildlife managers weren’t immediately able to say what caused the decline. According to an Idaho Fish and Game News release, the state had an estimated 1,337 gray wolves in 2022. That is 206 fewer than the 2021 estimate of 1,543. The population had been stable for three years, averaging 1,548 from 2019 to 2021. Ed Schriever, the state’s retiring wildlife boss,...
IDAHO STATE
930 AM KMPT

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California

The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
IDAHO STATE
K2 Radio

No Surprise, But Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Singles

Single Wyoming residents often complain about the lack of dating seen in the Cowboy State. Now science has actually added some credibility to that claim. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles", and Wyoming was near the bottom of the barrel. Overall, the Equality State ranked 47th out of all fifty states.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Lands in the Top 5 for ‘2023’s Best States to Retire’

There are many reason that living in Wyoming is appealing, but now one more attribute can be added to the list. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2023’s Best States to Retire, and the Cowboy State landed in the top five out of all fifty states. As a matter of fact, overall, Wyoming ranked 4th.
WYOMING STATE
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
559
Followers
200
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy