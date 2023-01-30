8 Breathtaking Photos of Vita Sidorkina with Cowboys and Wildlife in Wyoming

The Russian-born model was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit three times.

Vita Sidorkina made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2017 in Curaçao , photographed by Ben Watts. She returned two more times, with shoots in Nevis by Josie Clough in 2018 and in Saratoga, Wyoming, by Ruven Afanador in 2020.

The Russian model has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and modeled for brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and Hermès.

Sidorkina welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Valerio Morabito in 2018. She shares glimpses of her family life on her 817K-follower-strong Instagram account .

Take a look back at some of our favorite shots from Sidorkina's 2020 photo shoot in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

