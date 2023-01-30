ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley

A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
peekskillherald.com

Woman killed at train tracks had the sweetness of an angel

Anna Hongach, the woman who died on the Metro North tracks in Peekskill early Monday morning, January 30, after being struck by the 5:51 am southbound train, was a beautiful, generous person who loved browsing the flea market and making latch hook rugs. Metro North officials said she was on the tracks near the Hudson Avenue crossing when the train was approaching the station. She suffered from mental illness and was depressed about recently losing her job, said her friends and Pastor Robert Lindenberg of Peak Community Church.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?

Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
WOODSTOCK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Demolished After Early Morning Fire (Video)

A 4-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Poughkeepsie, New York destroyed two buildings including a popular pizza place. It was just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (2/1) when firefighters responded to 786 Main Street in Poughkeepsie to reports of a fire at Tony's Pizza Pit. As we reported, firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire that allegedly started at the popular pizza place and spread to a neighboring 3-story apartment building.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help

A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
PORT CHESTER, NY
