The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley
A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
Woman killed at train tracks had the sweetness of an angel
Anna Hongach, the woman who died on the Metro North tracks in Peekskill early Monday morning, January 30, after being struck by the 5:51 am southbound train, was a beautiful, generous person who loved browsing the flea market and making latch hook rugs. Metro North officials said she was on the tracks near the Hudson Avenue crossing when the train was approaching the station. She suffered from mental illness and was depressed about recently losing her job, said her friends and Pastor Robert Lindenberg of Peak Community Church.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
New York Man Accused In Death Of Marist Dad Charged For 2nd Fatal Shooting
A man arrested in connection with the murder of a Marist father has been charged with a previous murder in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced a Dutchess County man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a school.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
Crash of truck full of frozen french fries has impact on young News 12 viewer
No one was hurt but the crash certainly had an impact on Patrick from Eastchester, who sent in a cute video update which included information that his teacher made it to school in time despite being stuck in traffic.
Sullivan County Office of The Aging Makes Big Change for February
Do you have a Senior in your life? Maybe you are the Senior? Depending on where you live, people are categorized as Senior when they become 60 or 65 years of age. Yes, persons that age might not self-identify as a "Senior" but they do become eligible for select aged-based programs.
Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors
As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
Fuel Spill With Side Of Fries - 42,000 Pounds Of Them: Truck Hits Hutchinson Parkway Overpass
This story has been updated.A truck carrying 42,000 pounds of frozen french fries struck an overpass on a Westchester County parkway, causing a fuel spill and a closure of the roadway's lanes in one direction. The incident happened on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 around 6:50 a.m., when a tr…
Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?
Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Demolished After Early Morning Fire (Video)
A 4-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Poughkeepsie, New York destroyed two buildings including a popular pizza place. It was just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (2/1) when firefighters responded to 786 Main Street in Poughkeepsie to reports of a fire at Tony's Pizza Pit. As we reported, firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire that allegedly started at the popular pizza place and spread to a neighboring 3-story apartment building.
Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help
A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
