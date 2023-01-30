ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
The Independent

Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf

Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
CBS News

Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar

Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...

