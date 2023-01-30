Read full article on original website
Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety
The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple with massive water issues fear their home was built on a ditch or stream
ATLANTA - A Cobb County family feels their eight-year-old home has so many water problems it is unlivable and their yard, so water saturated they fear a sinkhole could gobble up their home. It has been a living hell according to the parents who are fighting with their builder in...
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
Popular retail store opening in Georgia
A national retail store chain is opening another new location in Georgia this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular clothing store chain Old Navy will be opening its newest Georiga location in Monroe, according to local sources.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 18 and January 31, 2023:
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill could expand cancer treatment option to more Georgians
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 85 in the Georgia legislature would expand access to a lifesaving tool that can pinpoint what type of treatment a patient needs, so they won’t waste any of their precious time. The test uses blood and tissue to identify the best...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity
Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb biz news: New LongHorn site; Withrow’s Jewelers closes
Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
wrwh.com
White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building
(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
Many county pension plans do not provide cost of living increases.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Pick me! Pick me! Adopt me and take me to my new home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a tan/gray male yorkshire terrier. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
