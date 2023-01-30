ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Canoe, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety

The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
JOHNS CREEK, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular retail store opening in Georgia

A national retail store chain is opening another new location in Georgia this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular clothing store chain Old Navy will be opening its newest Georiga location in Monroe, according to local sources.
MONROE, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill could expand cancer treatment option to more Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 85 in the Georgia legislature would expand access to a lifesaving tool that can pinpoint what type of treatment a patient needs, so they won’t waste any of their precious time. The test uses blood and tissue to identify the best...
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity

Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
ROME, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb biz news: New LongHorn site; Withrow’s Jewelers closes

Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance...
COBB COUNTY, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Georgia

Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
JEFFERSON, GA
wrwh.com

White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building

(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

