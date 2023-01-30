The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO