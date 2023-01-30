Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock & Metal Bands Snubbed From Nominations For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class Of 2023. According to Rolling Stone, the top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall. While Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine and Soundgarden are among the 2023 nominees, numerous hard rock...
Falling In Reverse Mocks Ex-Skid Row Singer Sebastian Bach In New Video
Falling In Reverse and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach had a highly publicized social media feud last year. Bach and SiriusXM DJ Eddie Trunk called out Falling In Reverse when the band announced they had to pull out of a show when they lost their laptops. Singer Ronnie Radke...
Children of the Corn Finally Being Shucked Into Theaters
If you’ve been following the trail of the most recent Children of the Corn film – a reimagining of the 1984 Stephen King adaptation that’s been popping corn for far too long – then you know how labyrinthine its release has been. Directed and written by Ken Wimmer (Ultraviolet), the 11th installment of the franchise finds fans treading similar territory as the original, in which a small, isolated town in Nebraska fall to the hands of its children after an entity known as “He Who Walks Behind the Rows” commands them to murder all its adults in order for the harvest to be bountiful. This time around, the entity possesses the body of a 12 year-old girl (Kate Moyer), who after wrangling the town’s children into a murderous frenzy, must battle it out with a high schooler (Elena Kampouris) who sees through all the bloodshed.
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Comments On Iron Maiden’s Nomination
Iron Maiden do not appear to be fans of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The band was nominated for the second time earlier this week, but if history is any indication, if inducted they won’t be attending the ceremony. Bruce Dickinson previously called the Rock Hall “an...
Talk Is Jericho: Live From The Haunted Anderson Hotel
Jeff Waldridge is the caretaker of the haunted Anderson Hotel in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and he, Jericho, and AEW’s Dr. Luther recorded this episode live in the dark in the old hotel. Jeff shares the history of the hotel and the 13 verified deaths that took place within its walls. He details the paranormal activity that he’s personally witnessed over years, including hearing footsteps and tapping to seeing apparitions, and he chronicles the more invasive occurrences that others have experienced, like bite marks and scratches, and what some of the EVP (electronic voice phenomena) recordings have captured inside various room. He also talks about the 3-day TV shoot that Paranormal Lockdown staged at the hotel and the incident that resulted in one of the camera crew abruptly walking out. But what happens during the hour or so that Jericho, Jeff, and Dr. Luther are holed up in the hotel??
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Shares Thoughts On Foo Fighters Continuing Without Taylor Hawkins
Last month, Foo Fighters made the announcement that they would carry on as a “different band” following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. In a recent interview with 98KUPD in Arizona, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna talked about his friendship with the Foo Fighters and shared his thoughts on the band moving forward.
Smashing Pumpkins Share Details For Rock & Wrestling Tour
Legendary alternative rockers The Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up for a tour of Australia with a huge cast of guests that includes Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & the Sniffers, Redhook and Rattlesnake. Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has also been the owner and president of the National Wrestling Alliance since...
