Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we talk about how Illinois State men's basketball was able to rebound from its loss to Valparaiso and what to expect going forward. We then take a look at ISU women's basketball's eight-game win streak and the important stretch coming up. We close out by discussing the varied success across gymnastics, track and field and men's and women's tennis.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO