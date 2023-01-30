ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

videtteonline.com

Conkling returns; ISU gymnastics sweeps Pink Meet

Illinois State head coach Bob Conkling returned after missing two meets due to illness as ISU gymnastics dominated its tri-meet against Bowling Green State and Centenary Friday night at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds scored a season-high 195.200, heftily defeating BGSU's score of 192.650 and CC's 186.200 mark. The two wins...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Podcast: Redbird Report: ISU men's basketball rebounds in big way

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we talk about how Illinois State men's basketball was able to rebound from its loss to Valparaiso and what to expect going forward. We then take a look at ISU women's basketball's eight-game win streak and the important stretch coming up. We close out by discussing the varied success across gymnastics, track and field and men's and women's tennis.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU men's basketball holds on for 68-62 overtime win over UIC

Four Redbirds finished in double digits as Illinois State men's basketball held on for a 68-62 overtime win over Illinois-Chicago Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. "We don't apologize for wins around here. Really thankful to have come out on the right side tonight," ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said. "I think there's a lot of good things that we can learn from tonight. We made just enough plays at the right time and pulled through in overtime."
CHICAGO, IL
videtteonline.com

SGA discusses improving equity on campus, suspension of Kappa Sigma

Illinois State University's Student Government Association (SGA) held a meeting Wednesday night. A speaker from the College of Education talked about equity in registered student organizations and on campus. The executive board also mentioned the suspension of Kappa Sigma. The executive members then gave their condolences for Matthew Listman. Other...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Bloomington businesses to give sweet treats for Tour de Chocolat

Various shops, boutiques, restaurants and more will stay open late for downtown Bloomington’s Tour de Chocolat. Tour de Chocolat is an event where local businesses treat their guests to samples of chocolate. It is a part of Bloomington’s First Friday events, a monthly tradition to promote local businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

A true one-man band: Great Value Jesus speaks on taking his music to next level

Noah Renken-Kapatos is more than just another student at Illinois State University. He is a modern-day artist who pours his heart into his work. Under the moniker Great Value Jesus, Renken-Kapatos recently released his latest album, “Big Things Coming Soon.”. In light of the release, he shone a light...
videtteonline.com

North Main Street, I-55 southbound ramp to experience lane closures Monday

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, there will be lane closures on North Main Street and the I-55 southbound ramp for traffic signal repairs. The traffic signal will be flashing red. Drivers are asked to used caution while traveling through the area. All local access will be maintained. With weather permitting,...
NORMAL, IL

