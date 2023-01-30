Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
videtteonline.com
Conkling returns; ISU gymnastics sweeps Pink Meet
Illinois State head coach Bob Conkling returned after missing two meets due to illness as ISU gymnastics dominated its tri-meet against Bowling Green State and Centenary Friday night at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds scored a season-high 195.200, heftily defeating BGSU's score of 192.650 and CC's 186.200 mark. The two wins...
videtteonline.com
Podcast: Redbird Report: ISU men's basketball rebounds in big way
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we talk about how Illinois State men's basketball was able to rebound from its loss to Valparaiso and what to expect going forward. We then take a look at ISU women's basketball's eight-game win streak and the important stretch coming up. We close out by discussing the varied success across gymnastics, track and field and men's and women's tennis.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball holds on for 68-62 overtime win over UIC
Four Redbirds finished in double digits as Illinois State men's basketball held on for a 68-62 overtime win over Illinois-Chicago Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. "We don't apologize for wins around here. Really thankful to have come out on the right side tonight," ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said. "I think there's a lot of good things that we can learn from tonight. We made just enough plays at the right time and pulled through in overtime."
videtteonline.com
SGA discusses improving equity on campus, suspension of Kappa Sigma
Illinois State University's Student Government Association (SGA) held a meeting Wednesday night. A speaker from the College of Education talked about equity in registered student organizations and on campus. The executive board also mentioned the suspension of Kappa Sigma. The executive members then gave their condolences for Matthew Listman. Other...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington businesses to give sweet treats for Tour de Chocolat
Various shops, boutiques, restaurants and more will stay open late for downtown Bloomington’s Tour de Chocolat. Tour de Chocolat is an event where local businesses treat their guests to samples of chocolate. It is a part of Bloomington’s First Friday events, a monthly tradition to promote local businesses.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
videtteonline.com
MCHD reports 208 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 27; 11.78% positivity rate
The McLean County Health Department is reporting 208 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 27, bringing the running total of cases to 63,550. Of the positive cases, 33 were reported to be individuals in their 20s. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. The total number of deaths in...
videtteonline.com
A true one-man band: Great Value Jesus speaks on taking his music to next level
Noah Renken-Kapatos is more than just another student at Illinois State University. He is a modern-day artist who pours his heart into his work. Under the moniker Great Value Jesus, Renken-Kapatos recently released his latest album, “Big Things Coming Soon.”. In light of the release, he shone a light...
videtteonline.com
North Main Street, I-55 southbound ramp to experience lane closures Monday
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, there will be lane closures on North Main Street and the I-55 southbound ramp for traffic signal repairs. The traffic signal will be flashing red. Drivers are asked to used caution while traveling through the area. All local access will be maintained. With weather permitting,...
