West Virginia State

Idaho State Journal

‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
AUSTIN, TX

