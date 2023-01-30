ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023

An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Boardwalk re-decking ahead of schedule

Crews working on final leg from Fourth to 12th streets. Ocean City officials have entered the home stretch of the ongoing re-decking of the downtown Boardwalk. “We currently have the end in sight,” City Engineer Paul Mauser said of the complete removal and replacement of the surface boards from the pier to 15th Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

OC Volunteer Fire Company recognizes Bell’s long career

(Feb. 3, 2023) In our continuing efforts to “Spotlight” long-serving members of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, we recognize Reggie Bell. Following four years of service in the OCVFC Cadet Program, Reggie joined the volunteer fire company on Sept. 12, 1972. He attributes his love of the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Council upholds Caroline Street beach franchise award

Ocean City officials may have set a new precedent for issuing beach equipment franchise licenses that are not bid before the proposal deadline. But in the meantime, the de facto bidder for the contract at Caroline Street has been officially awarded the contract for the minimal required price. At a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City's Northside Park fence bids come in under budget

The long-anticipated replacement of fencing at Northside Park kicked off this week with an array of bids that came in under the city’s estimated budget. At a work session Tuesday, City Manager Terry McGean and Councilman Will Savage — acting as council secretary in place of Councilman Tony DeLuca who served as president — opened five bids from companies vying to complete the first phase of a multi-faceted fence replacement project.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties

Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
OCEAN CITY, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Council, staff to rank capital improvement plan projects

Over the next week, Ocean City Council members and department heads will evaluate the details of 45 high-dollar projects to decide which ones are most worthy of funding in the fiscal 2024 capital improvement plan. At a work session Tuesday, council members got their first look at the projects in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison elect Buas partner

(Feb. 3, 2023) The Ocean City law firm Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison announced this week that Peter S. Buas was named a partner in the firm as of January. Buas is a member of the Ocean City Council, having been the top vote-receiver in the municipal election in 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Federal whale protection petition denied; good news for Ocean City anglers

While federal efforts to reduce right whale strikes through harsher boat speed restrictions across the East Coast are still on track, an emergency petition that would have implemented them right away has officially sunk. According to a news release the Center for Biological Diversity issued on Jan. 20, National Oceanic...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Fire & Ice Festival highlights the Quiet Resorts

This year’s Fire & Ice Festival - Lights, Camera Action was held Jan. 27-29, featuring events throughout the Quiet Resorts of Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island, and inland to Frankford and Dagsboro. Sponsored by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event included dozens of ice...
DAGSBORO, DE
The Dispatch

Route 54 Bridge Replacement Planned; Roadway To Remain Open During Construction

FENWICK ISLAND – The replacement of the Route 54 bridge was the subject of a public workshop in Fenwick Island this week. On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) held a public workshop to present plans and timelines for a bridge replacement project along Route 54. While work is expected to take place over the course of two years, Project Manager Nick Dean said travelers should expect minimal disruptions.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
Ocean City Today

Peggy Jean Lewis Layton

Peggy Jean Lewis Layton, was formerly of Hooper’s Island, Cambridge, Ocean City, Salisbury, Delmar, Delaware and Maryland. Mrs. Layton was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; and a business woman with her husband in three states and the Delmarva Peninsula. She was born in Fishing Creek, Maryland...
SALISBURY, MD

