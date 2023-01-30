Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
msn.com
'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter lost husband of 37 years to a rare cancer 2 years ago, more stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers..."Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, on Feb. 3, 2021. The attorney, who was 73, died of myelofibrosis -- a rare type of blood cancer. "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert," Lynda told People magazine later that year. "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Does a metal detectorist’s mystery discovery reveal King Henry VIII’s soft side?
An extraordinary piece of gold jewellery - linked to the 16th century English King Henry VIII, has been discovered by a metal detectorist in a field in the English Midlands.The object - a heart-shaped gold pendant attached to a gold chain - is set to be of great historical significance.However, for the time being, its story is a tantalising mystery.It bears the initials and symbols of Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon - but it’s not yet known whether it originally belonged to the king or to Katherine or to one of the king’s friends or courtiers.However,...
Ted Knight: The Sad Final Years of "The Mary Tyler Moore" and "Too Close For Comfort" Star
He played one of the most conceited, self-absorbed characters in the history of television. But he did so with charm and viewers adored him. His name was Ted Knight and died of cancer in 1986 at only 62 years old.
msn.com
Ashton Kutcher Never Wanted to Reveal His Vasculitis Diagnosis
Ashton Kutcher has been famous for... well, what seems like forever. Throughout his Hollywood tenure, the actor has been open about his personal life, but one thing he rarely speaks about is his health. In an exclusive interview with Esquire, for our first digital cover, the 44-year-old actor opened up about a harrowing medical scare that was revealed on national television—allegedly without his permission.
The Impressive and Diverse Life and Career of Billy Mumy: "The Twilight Zone," "Lost in Space," His Music, and Beyond
Billy Mumy remains one of the most beloved former child stars of all time. His performance on the classic TV sci-fi series, Lost in Space, will be forever cherished by viewers of all ages. But his career is vast beyond that iconic show.
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
The BBC Banned a Paul McCartney Song That Went No. 1 in Ireland
The BBC banned a Paul McCartney song, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a hit in Ireland. The former Beatle’s record company tried to warn him that the BBC would ban “Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” but he felt morally obligated to release it.
Phys.org
Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time
In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
BBC
Mudlarker discovers cup in Thames that may be rare Roman find
A mudlarker says he has been told he has found a "rare" near-complete Roman cup from the banks of the River Thames. Malcom Russell, 49, from London, pulled the artefact from the mud when he ventured out last week, during some of the lowest tides of the year. He said...
The special privilege Princess Anne shares with Prince Edward and Prince Harry
There's a unique privilege Princess Anne shares with her youngest brother and nephew as they follow in Prince Philip's footsteps...
petapixel.com
Paul McCartney Finds ‘Lost’ Photos of the Beatles from the Early 1960s
Paul McCartney will exhibit a series of unseen photos of the Beatles from their early 1960s heyday that he had lost until he found them in 2020. The National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London will host the series of unseen photos entitled: Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm.
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
‘Moving On’ Trailer Shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Taking Revenge to New Levels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again — this time for revenge — in the newly released Moving On trailer. The preview, which dropped Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Walks '80 for Brady' Red Carpet, as Movie's Team Talks Boston Accents and NFL Star's ActingJane Fonda on Cancer Battle, Privilege and Coming Into Her Own at 85Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies...
a-z-animals.com
What Was the First Word Ever?
Every species in the world has created some way to communicate with each other. Humans are the only type of being on earth capable of spoken language. Since the existence of humans, we have found ways to communicate, whether through movement sounds or even drawings. Communication is essential to the...
msn.com
Medics Called 11 Times In ‘Absolutely Inhumane’ Conditions On Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show
Medics were reportedly called 11 times on the United Kingdom set of Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, its highly-anticipated real-life game show based on the blockbuster Korean horror-thriller series—the latest allegation about the reality spin-off as it comes under fire for unsafe conditions. Key Facts. Squid...
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
msn.com
Alleged Pterosaur Flying Dinosaur Claimed to be Seen on Video
Eyes have been turned to the skies in search of UFOs but this time a cryptid was recorded instead. At first glance it seems like a large bird soaring through the grey and cloudy sky, but something about the shape doesn’t seem quite right. The head is too elongated and instead of tail feathers there are two short legs trailing behind giving the overall effect of a pterodactyl-like creature that should be extinct.
The Worst Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd
Letterboxd, the indispensable social network for movies and movie lovers, contains over 775,000 different titles, a huge percentage of every film ever made over the course of the last 130+ years. The site is an enormous database. It does not evaluate rank or judge any of the movies. That task...
Comments / 0