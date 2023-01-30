An extraordinary piece of gold jewellery - linked to the 16th century English King Henry VIII, has been discovered by a metal detectorist in a field in the English Midlands.The object - a heart-shaped gold pendant attached to a gold chain - is set to be of great historical significance.However, for the time being, its story is a tantalising mystery.It bears the initials and symbols of Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon - but it’s not yet known whether it originally belonged to the king or to Katherine or to one of the king’s friends or courtiers.However,...

3 DAYS AGO