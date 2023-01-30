Read full article on original website
Allen101
4d ago
He is no longer the president or anything but a corrupt person now.He is not a commander and chief of nothing I don't understand why they keep thinking that he is special and keep giving him breaks on everything.
Cfrz
4d ago
Hmmm, sounds like he decided he should be able to control the IRS. Now that doesn't sound like something a dictator would do.. Right?
Annie Campbell
4d ago
Then he had to have someone read it all to him and use a chart with crayons.
Related
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
msn.com
It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves
How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
Trump makes shocking comments about trusting Putin over US ‘intelligence lowlifes’
Donald Trump has repeated claims that he trusts Russia’s president Vladimir Putin over his own director of national intelligence.The former president was denounced by both Republicans and Democrats when he originally made the claim at a 2018 joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Now, he has repeated them on his Truth Social platform.His post described members of the intelligence community, presumably including the CIA, NSA, FBI and cybersecurity agencies, as “lowlifes”.“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our ‘Intelligence’ lowlifes[?]” wrote the former president in a...
Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud
The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Donors slow as the realization hits that Trump can’t beat feeble Joe Biden
The clichéd version of the typical GOP big donor is the Wall Street fat cat, smoking a cigar between rounds of golf at a Greenwich country club. In reality, the men and women of the Republican fundraising machine are certainly successful, but they’re a diverse lot. Many of them hail from Wall Street; they also run small businesses in Dallas, or are entrepreneurs living in Miami and looking for the next new thing. And yet, based on my random polling of them in recent weeks, they all have something in common: They don’t want Donald Trump to run for president in...
Washington Examiner
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump Will 'Fold Like a House of Cards' to Avoid Prison: Kirschner
"He's going to be desperate to strike whatever kind of deals he can strike to minimize his exposure, ultimately, to prison," Glenn Kirschner said.
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.
Ally of Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Signed Plea Agreement in Campaign Finance Case, Feds Say
A woman described as a longtime ally of ex-President Donald Trump‘s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has signed a plea agreement on a campaign finance charge, federal prosecutors say. The charge relates to Lynda Bennett’s ill-fated run against ex-Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in 2020. First reported by...
Daily Beast
Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6
Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents
Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
Trump Moving to Mar-a-Lago May Have Given Prosecutors an Opening
"They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against 'Stormy' in the 9th Circuit—NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR," Trump posted this week.
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
Proud Boys Aim To Subpoena Trump As Witness At Their Jan. 6 Trial: Reporter
It's unclear why they want him on the stand, but other Jan. 6 defendants have said they stormed the Capitol because they thought Trump wanted them to.
