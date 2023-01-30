Read full article on original website
Medics Called 11 Times In ‘Absolutely Inhumane’ Conditions On Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show
Medics were reportedly called 11 times on the United Kingdom set of Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, its highly-anticipated real-life game show based on the blockbuster Korean horror-thriller series—the latest allegation about the reality spin-off as it comes under fire for unsafe conditions. Key Facts. Squid...
James Bond Fans, Rejoice: 'GoldenEye 007' Is Back
Golden Gun. No Oddjob. Stop tanking, you crouching douche! Any of those vague, threatening words make you remember all the rage, root beer, and Ramen-induced nights you spent playing GoldenEye 007?. Well, as of right now, you can relive those memories. The classic Nintendo 64 James Bond game, released in...
Alleged Pterosaur Flying Dinosaur Claimed to be Seen on Video
Eyes have been turned to the skies in search of UFOs but this time a cryptid was recorded instead. At first glance it seems like a large bird soaring through the grey and cloudy sky, but something about the shape doesn’t seem quite right. The head is too elongated and instead of tail feathers there are two short legs trailing behind giving the overall effect of a pterodactyl-like creature that should be extinct.
My First Day With the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is all about the cameras. The tech giant spent a good chunk of Wednesday's launch event flaunting how well its new cameras can capture more colorful photos and cinematic videos. Veteran movie director Ridley Scott even made an appearance in Samsung's promotional clip. I've only spent...
